Abell Auction Co. Presents Holiday Jewelry and Design Auction on December 6 and 7

This Madoura pottery collection by Pablo Picasso, (left to right) “Hands with Fish” ($6,000-$ 8,000) and “Wood-Owl” ($12,000-$15,000), will be among the coveted items offered at Abell Auction Co.’s exquisite Holiday Jewelry and Design Auction on December 6-7. www.abell.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, enjoy a unique and sustainable online shopping experience! Abell Auction Co., family-operated in Los Angeles since 1916, will host an exclusive Holiday Jewelry and Design Auction on December 6 and 7 starting at 9 a.m. PST each day.

The two-day sale will offer over 100 lots of jewelry adorned with large diamonds and colored stones, designer watches, luxury goods and collectibles by Chanel, Fendi, Herend, Hermes, Lalique, Rolex, Jay Strongwater and Louis Vuitton. Plus, paintings and prints by Jim Dine, David Hockney, Pablo Picasso and Rufino Tamayo; furniture by Roche Bobois, Cassina, Fendi, Herman Miller, Knoll, Charlotte Perriand and Rose Tarlow; and other coveted pieces by world-renowned designers and artists. Auction items range in value from $300 to $25,000.

By buying at auction, consumers can discover one-of-a-kind finds for their loved ones, while supporting a more eco-friendly and conscious approach to gift-giving. The live online format allows participants from around the world to join the excitement and bid on their favorite pieces from the comfort of their homes or offices.

“We are thrilled to present items curated from premier West Coast estates at our important holiday auction,” said Abell Auction Co. Vice President Todd Schireson. “This event is a unique opportunity for individuals to find extraordinary items that tell a story, carry a sense of exclusivity and make for unforgettable gifts. Why buy new when you can own one-of-a-kind vintage items that are exceptionally cool and elegant?”

Highlighted sale items include:

Collection of exquisite rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants and other fine jewelry, punctuated by Tiffany & Co. Paloma Picasso 18 karat gold pendant with chain ($300-$500); Chanel gold-tone and rhinestone “CC” earrings ($200-$400); 14 karat gold, diamond and emerald ring ($300-$500); 18 karat gold, diamond and ruby ring ($600-$800); 18 karat gold, diamond and ruby earrings ($500-$700); 18 karat gold and diamond eternity band ($1,500-$2,000); 14 karat gold and diamond necklace ($2,000-$3,000); 14 karat gold and diamond bracelet ($1,200-$1,800); 14 karat gold, diamond and sapphire necklace and earrings ($2,500-$3,500); 18 karat gold diamond flower chain ($5,000-$7,000); 18 karat gold, diamond and sapphire bracelet ($4,000-$6,000); platinum, diamond and sapphire ring ($18,000-$25,000); and Rolex lady’s 18 karat gold and diamond watch ($18,000-$25,000).

Rare original works of art including a collection of Picasso Madoura Pottery ($8,000-$15,000); David Hockney “My Pool & Terrace ($10,000-$15,000); Judy Stabile “Extrapolations #3” ($2,000-$3,000); Rufino Tamayo “Retrato De Mujer” ($1,000-$1,500); “Personaje Sentado” ($1,000-$1,500); Laurent Proneur “Green Abstract with Animals” ($800-$1,200); and Vladimir Cora “Untitled Still Life with Watermelon” ($500-$700).

Other notable items such as two Chanel throw pillows ($200-$300); a Hermes black calf box leather Retourne Kelly bag ($2,000-$3,000); Louis Vuitton traveling trunk ($2,000-$3,000); Lalique Flora nude sculpture ($8,000-$10,000) and Hirondelles grand vase ($2,000-$3,000).

For a glimpse into the treasures that await, potential buyers are invited to preview auction items on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Abell gallery located at 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles. A complete auction catalog is available at www.abell.com.

To register for the sale and obtain more information, visit www.abell.com. Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

For more information, call 323.724.8102 or visit www.abell.com. Connect with us: @abellauctionco for Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter