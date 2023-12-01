Sangoma Technologies Partnership Powers UK PSTN Switch-Off Opportunities

WOKINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thousands of UK businesses grappling with the imminent termination of traditional analogue telephony have been given a major boost by an announcement set to accelerate their transition to a digital-first future.

Sangoma Technologies, a global provider of business IT and communication solutions, has today partnered with UK-based Sol Distribution in a move that will give businesses easy and cost-effective access to hardware and software products capable of helping them modernise.

The partnership leverages the fusion of Sangoma Technologies’ global reputation as a leader in unified business communication innovation with Sol Distribution’s thriving network of expert reseller and system integrators upon which vast numbers of small-medium-sized companies depend for business-critical IT support.

Simon Horton, VP Sales, Europe, Sangoma Technologies said: “We are delighted and hugely excited to announce our European partnership with Sol Distribution. The UK switch-off of the Public Service Telephone Network (PSTN) scheduled for 2025 means many businesses will look to technology providers to help them digitise. As a result of this partnership, those providers will now be able to engage with Sol Distribution and benefit from the smart functionality, reliability, and value for money that are the characteristics of the strong Sangoma suite of products.

“Businesses are hungry for the benefits which come with the deployment of modern, digital communication hardware and software, and we are looking forward to working with Sol Distribution to capitalise on the opportunity that presents to us all.”

Graeme Sutton, Managing Director, Sol Distribution said: “We are extremely pleased to have partnered with Sangoma Technologies – a huge and trusted global brand whose passion for innovation, reliability, and customer service perfectly matches our own. Together, we can provide resellers and system integrators with not only business communication solutions capable of positively transforming the way their customers work, but also the ability to gain a competitive edge, open up more revenue streams, and benefit from highly-attractive margins.”

ABOUT SOL DISTRIBUTION

Sol Distribution is a UK-based value-added distributor of networking infrastructure and security solutions, serving a community of resellers and systems integrators across the UK and Europe, with an outstanding reputation in customer service.

It is an official distribution partner of ADVA Optical Networking, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Accedian, ASUS, D-Link, Coherent, Lantronix, RAD Data Communications, and Transition Networks (now part of Lantronix). It also provides a wide range of third party-compatible transceivers and cables. It provides a complimentary solution set and believes that each of its vendor partners is the best-of-breed in their particular area.