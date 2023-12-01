LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk Partners With Starco Brands for Naming Rights to Bowl Game, Now Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

Starco Brands announced as the naming rights partner for Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. The game will take place on December 16th at SoFi Stadium. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starco Brands announced as the naming rights partner for Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. The game will take place on December 16th at SoFi Stadium. (Photo: Business Wire)

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk named Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), a Los Angeles-based consumer goods company, its naming rights partner. As part of the agreement, the collegiate football bowl game owned and operated by SoFi Stadium, will be named the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. The game kicks off on December 16 at SoFi Stadium and features the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection, after the CFP selection. In addition to the matchup, Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk hosts a series of events for the teams, their families, fans and locals in the week leading up to the game.

"We are thrilled to be the naming rights partner for the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This partnership goes beyond the game; it offers us a perfect platform to showcase our consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in everyday life," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands.

"Our brands — Whipshots®, Art of Sport, Winona®, Skylar, and Soylent — have made a name for themselves in the market. Now, through this naming-rights partnership, the nation will get to know Starco Brands as the modern-day invention factory behind these disruptive brands. We are committed to pushing boundaries and redefining consumer product experiences for the 21st century. SoFi Stadium, with its equally innovative and state-of-the-art atmosphere, is the perfect venue for such a showcase,” added Sklar.

Through the agreement, Starco Brands’ sponsorship and naming rights will bring several of its well-known products to life during bowl week and on game day, including Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by global artist Cardi B; Art of Sport, the premium body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, a pioneer in prestige fragrances that are both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy total nutrition brand.

“As a proud investor and strategic advisor to Starco Brands, seeing the company partner with the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk is exciting and a huge moment for the brand,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and two-time NBA Hall of Famer. “I have always been passionate about giving back to my Los Angeles community and supporting initiatives that bring joy and excitement to the city I call home. The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk represents the spirit of competition, unity, and celebration that resonates deeply with the people of Los Angeles.”

“The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk is excited to bring on a global brand, based locally in Santa Monica,” said Adolfo Romero, Interim Executive Director, Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. “Partnering with Starco Brands and its portfolio of products will enhance the bowl week experience for the players and coaches, as well as fans, who will have the opportunity to interact with their brands onsite.”

As a naming rights partner of the game, Starco Brands will have an impact throughout bowl week, including at the annual Pep Rally and Fan Fest.

The evening before game day, American Airlines Plaza hosts the Pep Rally with each school's cheer team, mascots and a battle of the bands. Fans and students can attend, show their school spirit, and participate in games and activities. The Pep Rally is free and open to the public.

The Fan Fest begins on gameday and is free for ticketed guests. American Airlines Plaza will be transformed into an exciting pregame tailgate atmosphere and will feature music, food trucks, photo opportunities, both teams’ cheerleaders and bands, plus much more to rally fans before kickoff.

Pep Rally and Fan Fest attendees will be able to sample Soylent, Whipshots, and Skylar. Both events will feature a “Whipshots Wonderland,” where fans can enjoy samples of hot cocoa topped with Whipshots. In addition, there will be many engaging activities with chances to win free products.

The Starco Brands logo will also be present on the 25-yard lines during the game, on the 50-yard line as part of the game’s new logo, as well as featured on a jersey patch of each team participating in the game. The consumer goods company will also have the opportunity to participate in player gifting during bowl week.

For more information about the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk and to purchase tickets and suites, visit www.LABowlGame.com and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The LA Bowl Cares program offers businesses and individuals the opportunity to give back to their community. For LA Bowl Cares inquiries, contact labowlcares@hollywoodparkca.com.

ABOUT STARCO BRANDS LA BOWL HOSTED BY GRONK

The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk is an annual collegiate football bowl game held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre mixed-use development being built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Owned and operated by SoFi Stadium, Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk features the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection, after the CFP selection. In addition to the matchup, Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk hosts a series of events for the teams, their families, fans and locals in the week leading up to the game, as well as year-round activities that engage the local community. For more information about the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, including ticketing, go to www.LABowlGame.com and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT STARCO BRANDS

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by global artist Cardi B; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.