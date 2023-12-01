Model Grand Opening of Provence at The Havens, a New Gated Planned Community in Bonsall, CA

Welcome home to the first neighborhood of Provence at The Havens in Bonsall, CA––a refined collection of single-level and two-story residences designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living through airy, sunlit spaces. European-inspired details like deep-set entries, window shutters and decorative insets set the mood––while breathtaking views of rolling hills exude that tranquil feeling of having nature as your neighbor. (Photo: Business Wire)

Welcome home to the first neighborhood of Provence at The Havens in Bonsall, CA––a refined collection of single-level and two-story residences designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living through airy, sunlit spaces. European-inspired details like deep-set entries, window shutters and decorative insets set the mood––while breathtaking views of rolling hills exude that tranquil feeling of having nature as your neighbor. (Photo: Business Wire)

BONSALL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California’s most unique and revered new home planned community, The Havens, is unveiling its single-level and two-story model homes at the highly anticipated grand opening of Provence at The Havens in Bonsall, California. The event takes place on Saturday, December 2nd, starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to SoCal-based builder Corman Leigh Companies, The Havens––a European-influenced, resort-style, wellness-focused gated community––is “the first of its kind” in Southern California. The Havens will feature 164 modern, all-electric residences planned across four individually gated neighborhoods; seven of these residences are reserved for exclusive custom homesites. Provence is the first neighborhood to begin sales at The Havens, offering prime cul-de-sac locations and striking canyon and sunset views.

“Exploring Provence’s professionally decorated models this weekend will give home buyers the opportunity to view the exquisite, European-influenced architecture, superior construction and energy-efficient technologies behind these impeccable homes,” said Daniel Leigh, founder of Corman Leigh Companies.

At Provence, spacious single-level and two-story detached homes range from approximately 1,942 to 2,842 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Distinctive exteriors include contemporary, European-inspired architecture and grand, eight-foot entry doors with striking black hardware. Inside, Provence includes modern, well-appointed kitchens featuring European quartz countertops with a full-height backsplash, gourmet kitchen islands with an optional wine refrigerator, recessed-panel Thermofoil-finish satin white cabinetry, stylish pendant lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious great rooms feature multimedia outlets––perfect for lounging or entertaining––while sun-filled California Rooms, thoughtfully designed to maximize the spectacular scenery, represent the epitome of SoCal living. Two-car garages, complete with Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Spaces (NEV) are also included. Best of all, buyers can choose from a long list of options to customize their residence according to their personal lifestyle and tastes. Among the many possibilities are a first-floor bedroom with private bathroom, office, loft, and more.

“It’s one thing to read about The Havens’ wellness-focused lifestyle––but to experience it in person is truly extraordinary,” said Leigh. “Here, you’re surrounded by 250 acres of dedicated open space, with hiking and open-air fitness areas on gorgeous nature trails right outside your door. The future onsite Aquatic Center will offer homeowners wonderful amenities, including a swimming pool, locker rooms, aquatic fitness classes, aquatic exercise room, and tennis and pickleball courts.” Residents will also soon be able to walk over to the French-inspired Chateau Cal-a-Vie, a future onsite winery complete with a tasting room and private dining areas.

The professionally decorated model homes at Provence at The Havens will debut on Saturday, December 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Provence sales gallery will be open Friday to Tuesday, closed Wednesday and Thursday and is located at 2958 Place De Mouton, Bonsall, CA, 92003.

Interested buyers are encouraged to call or text Catherine at 760.822.8514 for more information, including details on customization options. Home shoppers are also invited to join the Provence Interest List to receive the latest news, announcements, and more. Follow Provence at The Havens on social media for the latest news: Instagram, Facebook.

About Corman Leigh Companies

Corman Leigh Companies (CLC) began with the vision of founder, Daniel R. Leigh. Mr. Leigh, whose real estate roots trace back to the mid-eighties, and his team of experienced professionals are adept at meeting and overcoming the vast array of challenges facing the real estate market. With operations in California, Colorado, and Nevada, CLC has produced numerous award-wining projects, including recognition as Builder of the Year several times. Corman Leigh Companies has successfully processed over 10,000 acres of land, including over 11,000 residential lots and other commercial land uses. Additionally, they have developed and built more than 3,500 residential units and 500 acres of nonresidential land uses. Their goal is to produce a “win-win” project, which complements the community’s desires and needs while meeting the firm’s ambitious objectives and commitment of profitability to its financial partners. Corman Leigh Companies has often been able to see the issues, craft a development strategy, execute and pull out the diamond in the rough. For more information, visit http://cormanleigh.com.