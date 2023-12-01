Stretch Recovery Lounge Expands: Grand Opening of 6th Location – Upper East Side, New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stretch Recovery Lounge, a first class Assisted Stretch and Athletic Recovery Facility is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its sixth state-of-the-art center in the vibrant Upper East Side.

About the New Location: Located at 326 E 65th Street, our new recovery haven boasts all the equipment and space needed to help our clients on their flexibility journey. With already 5 successful locations in NJ, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Stretch Recovery Lounge as we bring our commitment to health and wellness to the NYC community.

Grand Opening: We will be opening starting Saturday December 2nd. Moreover, we are offering all local clients to have their first stretch for free! Stop by or call or text at 973-840-9933 to book your appointment. It's an opportunity to experience the Stretch Recovery Lounge difference and kick-start your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Benefits and Offerings: At Stretch Recovery Lounge, members will be provided personalized assisted stretching sessions that address any stiffness, tightness, or mobility issues via a one-on-one service customized to your body. The new location is designed to provide an unparalleled experience, catering to all ages and fitness levels from sports enthusiasts to those consistently crouched over their laptops.

Watch the video to learn more

Jake Feury, Founder, "We are thrilled to bring Stretch Recovery Lounge to the dynamic city of New York. Our expansion reflects our commitment to empowering individuals on their wellness journey. We look forward to becoming a vital part of the NYC fitness community.”

About Stretch Recovery Lounge: Founded in 2019, Stretch Recovery Lounge has been a cornerstone of health and wellness in NJ. The opening of our sixth location in NYC marks the next exciting chapter in our journey.

Our mission: to help people live their best life through assisted stretching. If you are dealing with stiffness, tightness, tension, and mobility issues and are looking for ways to prevent injury, Stretch Recovery Lounge is the perfect place for you.

We strive to create a welcoming and empowering environment for individuals of all fitness levels.

