QPS Holdings, LLC divests its Neuropharmacology Business Unit

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today QPS Holdings, LLC (QPS) a leading drug development Contract Research Organization (CRO), announces an agreement to sell its Neuropharmacology business unit (QPS Neuropharmacology) to Scantox, a leading Nordic pre-clinical, GLP-accredited CRO. QPS Neuropharmacology, based in Grambach, Austria and focused on drug discovery, specializes in neurodegenerative diseases, rare diseases and mental disorders.

Founded in 1999, QPS Neuropharmacology has built a strong global reputation for high quality services that are deeply scientifically rooted and has an undisputed track-record of serving a loyal and broad customer base globally. This long history of developing expertise within neuropharmacology preclinical studies has contributed to strong year-on-year growth and positioned the organization as a desirable acquisition target. QPS Neuropharmacology is based in a 2,700 m2 state-of-the-art facility in Grambach, Austria, and employs more than 80 employees. With on-site availability of validated transgenic and non-transgenic in-vitro and in-vivo models, QPS Neuropharmacology addresses multiple targets within the growing CNS area and represents a unique partner for biotech and pharma companies in their drug development process.

After the sale is complete, QPS will retain the European clinical division including the service capbilities in Austria, The Czech Republic, and Croatia where QPS has a long history of conducting late-phase clinical trials in neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and various rare diseases. This late-phase clinical capability will remain fully integrated with the QPS global clinical operational services organization, providing comprehensive global CRO services to pharmaceutical and biotech clients worldwide.

“The sale of QPS Neuropharmacology is a natural transition in the development of QPS as a full-service, global CRO focused on preclinical, bioanalysis and clinical research operational services. We believe that the neuropharmacology unit will be strengthened and continue to grow as part of the Scantox organization” says Ben Chien, President and CEO of QPS Holdings, LLC.

Manuela Prokesch, Director of QPS Neuropharmacology, continues: “This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our deep Neuropharmacology expertise to join a preclinical market leader, known for their high quality and customer-centric approach. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver our signature high-quality solutions to our clients while leveraging the synergies we can generate across the Scantox organization”.

QPS Neuropharmacology will continue to serve its valued clients as part of the Scantox organization. The combined company will have more than 300 employees across six sites offering lead optimization, neuropharmacology research services, regulatory toxicology and CMC/analytical services.

Advisors

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor to QPS Holdings, KPMG is serving as its tax advisor and Ropes & Gray together with Wolf Theiss are serving as its legal counsel. Lincoln International is serving as corporate finance advisor to Scantox, EY is serving as its financial and tax advisor, L.E.K. Consulting as its commercial advisor and Accura together with DORDA are serving as its legal counsel.

About QPS Holdings, LLC:

QPS is a GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, it has rapidly expanded from a tiny bioanalysis shop to a full-service CRO with 1,200+ employees in the US, Europe, India and Asia. Today, it offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in Neuropharmacology, DMPK, Toxicology, Bioanalysis, Translational Medicine, and Clinical Development. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

About Scantox:

Scantox is the leading Nordic pre-clinical GLP-accredited CRO, focused on pharmacology and regulatory toxicology, headquartered in Denmark with three subsidiaries in Sweden and one in Denmark. Based on decades of experience, the company is a trusted partner for product development services within the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices industries, with a world known expertise within the Göttingen minipigs. The Company’s services enable clients to progress their drug or device development based on solid data to the highest technical and scientific standards. Founded in 1977, Scantox is owned by Impilo, a leading Nordic healthcare investment company.