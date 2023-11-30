HSBC USA Earns Equality 100 Award on Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSBC USA announced today that it scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index, the leading benchmark survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year’s recognition marks the seventh consecutive year HSBC USA has earned the Equality 100 Award acknowledgement, and the fourteenth time overall.

“At HSBC, we are fostering a work environment that values our differences, where colleagues are empowered to be themselves,” said Michael Lopez, Head of Inclusion and Culture, HSBC USA. “Today’s recognition from one of the nation’s leading benchmarking tools on corporate policies and practices is an affirmation of our commitments. We continue to further solidify HSBC as the international banking partner built for the future of opportunity for all, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees, customers and suppliers, making diversity and inclusion core components of how we operate.”

HSBC has publicly committed to inclusion and diversity goals to hold us accountable for driving progress across representation and driving an inclusive workplace. This includes HSBC USA’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which facilitate open discussion of workplace issues for diverse employees and foster an environment that celebrates diversity and inclusion. In addition, these groups assist with recruiting and promote professional development of diverse employees through industry networking and mentoring programs. More than 38% of US based employees participate in a resource group of their choice.

HSBC’s PRIDE Employee Resource Group serves as one of the bank’s most active communities, working closely with US leadership to promote awareness, champion inclusivity and support the development of all its members.

The Corporate Equality Index assesses companies’ LGBTQ+ workplace equality based on three leading criteria: workforce protections, inclusive benefits and supporting an inclusive culture as well as corporate social responsibility. For the 2023 benchmarking survey, new criteria was introduced that raised the bar for companies to ensure they meet evolving expectations of allyship.

About HSBC

HSBC USA Inc. is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $3,021 bn at 30 September 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.