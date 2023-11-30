Texas Family Wellness Clinic Selects Sunoh.ai, Ambient Listening Technology for Clinical Documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology for clinical documentation, today announced that Texas Family Wellness Clinic is eager to adopt Sunoh.ai, enabling their providers to save time on clinical documentation and improve efficiency. Over the past several years, the practice has reported challenges with staffing and training scribes. With the help of Sunoh.ai, they aim to decrease physician burnout and strengthen the patient-provider relationship.

Sunoh.ai seamlessly transcribes natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients, offering a unique and immersive experience for both parties. It helps providers save time from intricate documentation that requires multiple clicks and multi-tasking by automatically summarizing content in progress notes and making the documentation faster and more efficient. It is an EHR-neutral platform, capable of integration with any EHR system.

“We strive to offer top-notch patient care, and if providers are burdened with clinical documentation, the patient-provider relationships can suffer.” said Amie Guevara, office administrator at Texas Family Wellness Clinic Inc. “It requires months of investment in training a scribe, and with high employee turnover, we needed a better solution for our practice. It seems that Sunoh.ai will be the solution to address these challenges. The technology will document everything during the encounter, allowing providers to make changes as needed. Providers can focus on building relationships with patients, enhancing the patient's experience. This will not only benefit the patients and providers but also help improve our overall clinic efficiency.”

Physician burnout is prevalent in healthcare, impacting the quality and efficiency of patient care. AI eases workloads and reduces burnout, helping providers focus on patient care. Sunoh.ai takes this a step further by going beyond clinical documentation, pulling language to facilitate patient orders entirely. This includes leveraging conversations to capture lab, imaging, and medication orders, referrals, and follow-up appointment details.

Sunoh.ai ensures the security and privacy of patient data by using industry-standard encryption and security protocols. It is compliant with all relevant healthcare regulations. Moreover, it is customizable to fit a practice's specific needs, such as by adding custom templates or fields to the documentation process. Sunoh.ai improves the efficiency and quality of patient care by streamlining the documentation process and reducing errors, allowing doctors to spend less time on administration and more time with patients.

About Texas Family Wellness Clinic

Texas Family Wellness Clinic, Inc. is a new Family Medicine Clinic located in the Calallen/North Corpus Christi, Texas area. The practice offers a wide range of comprehensive services including annual wellness and physical exams, nutrition and supplementation assessments, medical nutrition therapy, cosmetic treatments, genetic testing, allergy testing, chronic disease management, and more. For more information, visit https://texasfamilywellnessclinic.com/.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.