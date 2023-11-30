Bayer and CrossBay Medical to develop novel Intrauterine System Inserter

BERLIN & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer and CrossBay Medical Inc., today announced a development and option to license agreement that will allow the development and production of a single-handed inserter to be combined with Bayer’s leading hormonal IUS portfolio.

The partnership will result in the further development and expansion of CrossBay’s existing innovative CrossGlide™ technology. The CrossGlide technology has the potential to substantially improve the intrauterine placement experience by limiting and reducing the discomfort some women may experience during IUS insertion. By removing these steps, the inserter also has the potential to reduce procedure time necessary for healthcare professionals.

“ As a leader in Women’s Healthcare, we are committed to further drive innovation for women worldwide that addresses their unmet medical needs,” said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of Business Development, Licensing & Open Innovation. “ Partnering with CrossBay Medical has the potential to offer women an opportunity to consider the full range of contraceptive options available.”

“ We invented CrossGlide to help improve the insertion experience by creating a flexible system that follows the shape of a woman’s cervix. By doing this, we created a new paradigm for office-based procedures for both women and healthcare providers,” said Piush Vidyarthi, founder and CEO of CrossBay Medical, Inc. “ We are partnering with Bayer as a market leader in intrauterine contraception as we believe more women will be better served using the CrossGlide technology and therefore provided one of the most effective birth control options for consideration.”

Pairing CrossBay’s technology with Bayer’s leading IUS portfolio will also result in adapting the manufacturing process and industrialization of the CrossGlide technology, building on Bayer’s expertise in the field specifically at the company’s state-of-the art production site in Turku, Finland.

About Women’s Healthcare at Bayer

Women’s Health is in Bayer’s DNA and as a global leader in women’s healthcare Bayer has a long-standing commitment to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. Bayer offers a wide range of effective short- and long-acting birth control methods as well as therapies for menopause management and gynecological diseases. Bayer is also focusing on innovative options to address the unmet medical needs of women worldwide and to broadening treatment choices such as in menopause. Additionally, Bayer intends to provide 100 million women per year in low-and-middle income countries by 2030 with access to family planning by funding multi-stakeholder aid programs and by ensuring the supply of affordable modern contraceptives. This is part of the comprehensive sustainability measures and commitments from 2020 onwards and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About CrossBay Medical

CrossBay Medical’s mission is to empower physicians to deliver compassionate in-office care focused on women’s health. CrossBay is an innovative company that has listened to patients and physicians seeking to modernize gynecological care and has developed a suite of solutions and products based on the patented CrossGlide technology across a wide array of gynecological applications. CrossBay continues to engage strategic partnerships to deliver novel innovations to clinicians for serving women with advanced procedural ease and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.