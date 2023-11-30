Q4 Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Q4 Platform Release

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, announced today its fourth quarter 2023 release of innovative enhancements to the Q4 Platform that will continue to deliver value to their clients through seamless workflows, insights, and analytics.

Q4 Platform Release: Fourth Quarter 2023

Issuer Dashboard: Improved Web Management App

Issuers can now use the Web Management app to make accelerated website updates and have greater visibility into the status of their web requests. The homepage also gives them direct access to highlighted critical alerts, including activist engagements, and real time updates on events.

Engagement Analytics App: Smarter Insights

Through the Engagement Analytics app, Investor Relations Officers (“IROs”) will now have access to historical data on investor engagement to more easily identify how long portfolio managers or activists have been focused on the company’s story and determine when they started paying attention, helping to prioritize their targeting and activism strategies.

Engagement Analytics App: Centralized IR Program Analytics

IROs can simplify how they assess their IR program with a comprehensive view of all IR content performance and engagement analytics across the Q4 Platform. The platform delivers effective measurement of behavior and viewership across every page of an IR website and provides additional clarity into event audience growth and participation, producing a more effective way to communicate value to the markets.

Q4 Virtual Events platform: Improved Investor Experience

Analysts and investors can now pause and rewind live broadcasts of earnings calls and IR events held on the Q4 Virtual Events platform. This feature ensures the ability to easily consume critical content across their calendar. Access to this new functionality is available through the 4,400+ earnings events delivered by Q4 annually.

Coming Soon! A CRM infused with AI and a new investor experience making it even easier for them to connect with the companies they are most interested in.

“We are excited to deliver this new functionality to our clients through the Q4 Platform,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “These enhancements are designed to elevate the experience for our clients, ensuring convenient access to the essential tools needed to manage and execute their holistic IR strategy.”

A video overview of the new functionality included in this quarter’s release can be viewed here.

