Superior HealthPlan Tackles High Blood Pressure and Heart Health with Good Measures’ Digital Nutrition Solution.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Measures, the leading integrated digital nutrition solution provider, announced today an expansion of its collaboration with Superior HealthPlan, Texas’ largest Medicaid managed care organization. The expanded partnership will provide Superior members who have hypertension or congestive heart failure access to Good Measures’ Food is Medicine program.

Through their innovative Food is Medicine program, Good Measures is helping redefine approaches to health management, providing Superior members access to registered dietitian coaching, a connected blood pressure cuff and scale, and easy-to-use digital tools that help improve high blood pressure and heart health through food.

With nearly 1,600 Superior members enrolled in the program so far, 58% of active participants have lost weight while members with a starting blood pressure of 140/90 have seen a 5.5% reduction in systolic and a 5.1% reduction in diastolic. The collaboration began in September 2022 by focusing on members who have congestive heart failure and, because of its success, recently expanded to include members diagnosed with hypertension.

“We recognize the importance of nutrition and lifestyle change in reversing or slowing disease progression, which is why we’re proud to offer Good Measures programs to our members with high blood pressure or heart failure,” said Superior HealthPlan Sr. Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Operations, Dr. Susan Mills. “We have seen the power of Good Measures’ Food is Medicine program since offering it to members with congestive heart failure last year, with preliminary but meaningful outcomes around weight loss and blood pressure reduction.”

Unlike a traditional disease management approach, the Good Measures program focuses on food, giving participants simple and culturally relevant recipes as well as tips for eating well on a budget and improving food access.

As part of the program, members also have access to personalized clinical coaching. While their focus is on nutrition and lifestyle change, Good Measures coaches address any food insecurities through the lens of non-medical drivers of health – the barriers to care like lack of transportation or access to quality food – as well as health equity to help connect participants with resources to solve problems that affect their overall well-being.

“Our clinical coaches are trained to take a whole-person approach that considers health equity and barriers to good health,” said Good Measures Chief Growth Officer, Caroline Carney. “We are working as part of the Superior HealthPlan ecosystem, helping participants get the support they need so they can be their healthiest selves.”

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Good Measures

Good Measures is transforming the interface between prescriptive nutrition and health management. With licensed clinicians in all 50 states, the company combines clinical coaching, proprietary technology, and personalized food prescriptions to positively impact health outcomes and address social determinants of health. Good Measures is a strategic partner to health plans, government programs including Medicare and Medicaid, employers, providers, and care management companies.