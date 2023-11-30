Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA RE:SUEDE Pilot Project Turns Experimental Sneakers Into Compost Issuer: PUMA

LONDON -- Global Healthcare Leaders Advance Sector Decarbonisation Ahead of COP28 Issuer: Sustainable Markets Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pioneering Change: Metaimpact™ launches a digital platform with leading corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies to confront the world’s biggest problems Issuer: Metaimpact

NEW YORK -- Coty Expands Global Parental Leave Policy in FY23 Sustainability Report Issuer: Coty

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Foundation commits $1 million to support humanitarian aid in Gaza Issuer: Walmart Inc.

MARTINIQUE, France -- Alberto Bona on Board the Class40 IBSA Finishes the Transat Jacques Vabre in Third Place Issuer: Institut Biochimique SA

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Panasonic and Olympic Gold Medalist Malaika Mihambo Partner for Sustainability Goals Issuer: Panasonic

CINCINNATI -- ProAmpac Commercializes High-Performance ProActive PCR Retort Pouches Issuer: ProAmpac

PARIS -- Fortune Ranks Teleperformance Among World’s Top 5 Best Workplaces in 2023 Issuer: Teleperformance SE

DONEGAL, Ireland -- ProAmpac Recognized by GRADAIM for Championing the Irish Language Issuer: ProAmpac

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation Issuer: Cintas Corporation

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Continues Support for Conch Republic Marine Army Issuer: Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Forbes Names Bacardi Among World’s Top Companies for Women 2023 Issuer: Bacardi Limited

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Exceeds $180 Million Commitment to Empowering Black Futures Program, Publishes Inaugural Community Impact Report Issuer: Fifth Third Bank

CHICAGO -- Baker Tilly Teams Up with Sustain.Life and Sumday to Transform Emissions Reporting Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

DENVER -- CSG Recognized in The Top Ten Percent for ESG Corporate Rating by Morningstar Sustainalytics Issuer: CSG

MASON, Ohio -- AtriCure Releases 2023 ESG Report Issuer: AtriCure, Inc.

ATLANTA -- Mercedes-Benz Launches “Holidays with Love” Global Campaign to Celebrate Connections and Community Issuer: Mercedes-Benz USA

OMAHA, Neb. -- Werner Publishes Third Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Werner Enterprises, Inc.

TOKYO -- Paris Agreement Article 6 Implementation Partnership (A6IP) Center is now fully operational and ready to support capacity building implementation of Article 6 Issuer: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Assent Named a Leader in Product Compliance Solutions by Independent Research Firm Verdantix Issuer: Assent Inc.

WAIMEA, Hawaii -- Terraformation’s biodiversity-focused forest accelerator gains momentum as the first cohort scales its operations and two more cohorts confirmed Issuer: Terraformation

WILMINGTON, Del. -- AstraZeneca to leverage its global industrial-scale manufacturing and digital capabilities to boost US renewable natural gas productivity Issuer: AstraZeneca

HOUSTON -- Halliburton Charitable Foundation Celebrates 30-Year Milestone Issuer: Halliburton

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- HubSpot Accelerates Climate Commitment with 2040 Net-Zero Carbon Pledge Issuer: HubSpot

BRUSSELS -- amfori Celebrates 20 Years of amfori BSCI, a Leading Service for Social Due Diligence Issuer: amfori

ST. LOUIS -- Caleres Introduces One Planet Standard Designation Issuer: Caleres

DETROIT -- Newlab & Mythos AI Launch In-Shore Autonomous Boat Pilot to Revolutionize Maritime Shipping Issuer: Newlab

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Lenovo Gives Small Businesses Big Marketing Opportunities with Latest Evolve Small Initiative Offering Issuer: Lenovo

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Awarded EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating Issuer: Hexion Inc.

LORIENT, France -- Eighth Place for the Class40 IBSA in the Furious Stage Le Havre-Lorient Issuer: Institut Biochimique SA

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- New AMGTA Research Shows Environmental Benefits of 3D Material Jetting in Fashion Footwear Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Named one of TIME’s World’s Best Companies of 2023 and a Best Workplace for Women by FORTUNE Issuer: Trane Technologies

ATLANTA -- Mercedes-Benz USA Partners with Eastside Golf to Increase Access and Equity in the Sport Issuer: Mercedes-Benz USA

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Extreme Recognized for Reduction in Energy Usage, Recycling Tons of E-Waste Issuer: Extreme Networks, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Actylis Achieves Silver EcoVadis Rating, Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability Excellence Issuer: Actylis

ZURICH, Switzerland & RESTON, Va. -- RepRisk and Carahsoft Partner to Bring World-Leading Business Conduct Risk Data to the Public Sector Issuer: RepRisk

WASHINGTON -- A Global Turning Point: Unprecedented Industry Collaboration Paves Way for Decarbonization of Supply Chains Issuer: Clean Energy Buyers Institute

