Goldilock Selected For Prestigious NATO DIANA Accelerator Programme

WOLVERHAMPTON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldilock, British cybersecurity company and creator of the unique physical network isolation solution “Drawbridge”, has today announced that it has been selected as one of 30 participants out of 1,300 applicants, to be accepted into the NATO DIANA accelerator programme, on merit of its unique physical disconnection solution.

The DIANA accelerator programme is designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world of deep tech and dual-use innovation. It provides an immersive curriculum that integrates the NATO innovation network and strategic business partners from the commercial and defence markets.

The six-month programme consists of ten modules meticulously crafted to empower participants to develop into viable dual-use ventures, building on Goldilock’s innovative technology which is already available in the civilian sphere. The team will gain a comprehensive understanding of the dual-use landscape, leveraging insights and experience gained via Defence and Security Accelerator, National Cyber Security For Startups and Department for Business and Trade programs, acquiring the expertise to navigate both commercial and defence markets with success.

Companies accepted into the DIANA accelerator programme gain access to several opportunities: grants to support technology development and demonstration, 10+ accelerators and 90+ test centres across the Alliance, mentoring from scientists, engineers, industry partners, end users, and government procurement experts, and pathways to market within the NATO enterprise and 31 Allied markets.

Goldilock’s unique Drawbridge solution is gaining global recognition both within the defence sector and the cybersecurity industry more widely. Following the establishment of its R&D facilities in the West Midlands two years ago, the company has participated in several other incubation and acceleration programmes, including the UK's National Cyber Security Centre's joint NCSC For Startups programme with Plexal, and the UK Ministry of Defence's Defence and Security Accelerator, further solidifying its position at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

Additional accolades and acknowledgements this year include:

Recognised by the UK Department of Science, Information and Technology (DSIT) in partnership with Infosecurity Europe as a startup finalist for most innovative cyber-SME.

Awarded Hardware/Endpoint Device of the Year in the 2023 Technology Reseller Awards.

Chosen as a finalist for the 2023 KPMG UK Tech Innovator competition.

Most recently, Goldilock secured $1.7 million in a seed round led by New York Angels and Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York.

Goldilock CEO and Founder Tony Hasek commented: “The global cyber threat theatre is growing rapidly – fuelled by increasingly sophisticated and brazen criminal and nation state actors. No organisation large or small, is safe. Given the increasingly innovative cyberattack techniques being used, a paradigm shift in cyber defence thinking is required. We have to ask ourselves to what extent personal, business, national critical infrastructure or military systems and data should be online 24/7, and whether the new default should be true physical connection or disconnection on-demand, with processes not touching the internet. Our unique hardware-based approach to cyber security delivers on that premise, giving control back to organisation owners and managers.”

Goldilock Strategic Advisor for Defence, General Sir Chris Deverell added: “As highlighted in the recent NCSC annual review 2023, the global threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and with the emergence of state-aligned actors, concerns around AI, and the continuation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the threat to critical national infrastructure (CNI) is intensifying. It is therefore essential that industries and governments work together to stay ahead of the curve. The DIANA programme provides a valuable platform for cross-Alliance cybersecurity collaboration, and we are proud to be a part of it. Through our participation, we will work closely with NATO and other participants to develop and implement new and innovative solutions that will help to protect our nations and their citizens.”

Notes to editor

Goldilock Drawbridge is a physical cybersecurity solution that saves manpower, time, money, and nerves. Based on Goldilock’s patented DPNS, it allows users to issue an authenticated remote non-IP command to instantly and physically isolate and ring-fence systems within seconds, from, and to, anywhere on Earth – without using the internet. The asset is then completely safe and un-hackable because it is truly physically disconnected from the network as if a physical drawbridge has been raised.

The “Non-IP”, or non-internet-protocol enabled command, is significant, because the method of control is completely taken away from the potential attack vector – the internet itself. Furthermore, Goldilock Drawbridge is triggered port by port, so disconnection and isolation can be very granular – right down to the network segment or endpoint.

NATO DIANA, established in 2021, is a NATO initiative that collaborates with prominent researchers and entrepreneurs across the Alliance, empowering them to develop technologies that safeguard NATO citizens.