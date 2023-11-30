U. S. Steel Receives a Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for Fourth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U. S. Steel Corporation (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that it has earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Equality 100 Award and, for a fourth consecutive year, received a perfect score of 100 on their Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“ Diversity, equity, and inclusion is one of U. S. Steel’s most deeply rooted values, a cornerstone of our business operations, and a key driver of our Best for All® strategy,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “ Receiving our fourth consecutive perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index is a distinction earned in large part by the members of our employee resource groups (ERGs), especially SteelPRIDE, an ERG that works continuously to champion the LGBTQ+ community both within and outside of our ranks.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

non-discrimination policies across business entities

equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

internal education and accountability metrics to promote LGBTQ inclusion competency

public commitment to LGBTQ equality

“ Being top-rated on the Corporate Equality Index and receiving the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality 100 Award further underscore that at U. S. Steel, DE&I is unmistakably and intrinsically woven into our business strategy,” said Mona Dine, U. S. Steel General Manager, Human Resources & Chief Diversity Officer. “ We know that it makes us stronger as an organization, strengthens our corporate culture, and enhances our ability to provide better solutions for our customers and each other.”

