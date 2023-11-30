AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (Argo Group) (Pembroke, Bermuda). In addition, AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of its operating subsidiaries. At the same time, AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term IRs of Argo Group US, Inc. (headquartered in San Antonio, TX). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].)

The ratings were initially placed under review with developing implications on Feb. 10, 2023. These ratings were reviewed in response to the recently announced completion of the acquisition of Argo Group and its subsidiaries by Brookfield Reinsurance Limited. AM Best expects to meet with management in the near term to complete its assessment of Argo Group’s post-acquisition rating fundamentals.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) remain under review with developing implications for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s operating subsidiaries:

Argo Re Ltd.

Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company

Argonaut Insurance Company

Argonaut-Midwest Insurance Company

ARIS Title Insurance Corporation

Colony Insurance Company

Peleus Insurance Company

Colony Specialty Insurance Company

Rockwood Casualty Insurance Company

Somerset Casualty Insurance Company

The following indicative Long-Term IRs available under various shelf registrations remain under review with developing implications:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. —

-- “bbb-” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” (Fair) on subordinated debt

-- “bb” (Fair) on preferred stock

Argo Group US, Inc. —

-- “bbb-” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” (Fair) on subordinated debt

Argo Group Statutory Trust —

-- “bb” (Fair) on preferred stock

The following Long-Term IR remains under review with developing implications:

Argo Group US, Inc. —

-- “bbb-” (Good) on $143.75 million 6.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2042

