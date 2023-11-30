Lulus Opens Doors to First Retail Store in the Heart of Melrose Avenue

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced the opening of its new retail location in Los Angeles, California, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s 25+ year journey. Located on a heavily trafficked strip of Melrose Avenue, the brand’s new 6,000 square foot location is meticulously designed to represent the Lulus experience and capture the essence of the Lulus brand.

Designed to tell a story, each floor delivers an elevated shopping experience, where new discoveries are made at every step. The new storefront features a highly curated selection of Lulus’ must-have separates, dresses, accessories and going out looks. The store selection will be refreshed weekly, giving in-store shoppers a first look at what’s new at Lulus. The launch of the Melrose store location is a follow up to the success of the previous pop-up experience in Los Angeles, which has emerged as a business hub for the brand.

“As a brand that prides itself on listening to our customers to bring them what they want, now is the perfect time in our business trajectory to bring the Lulus digital experience to life,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus. “Shoppers want to touch and feel and immerse themselves in brands and our new storefront delivers this in spades. Everything from the details of the location, to the craftsmanship and quality of our offerings, to price points that embody attainable luxury, Lulus’ new store is destined to become the location that Millennial and Gen Z customers feel really gets them and can’t wait to visit again and again.”

With Love, from Los Angeles

Set against a backdrop of LA’s eclectic fashion hub, the store features dramatic, curved display fixtures, layered textures, mosaic patterns and pops of neon and brushed silver. The store’s aesthetic elicits a social environment, with several Instagrammable vignettes unique to Lulus. The exterior of the store offers additional backdrops for social conversation with a custom billboard spotlighting Lulus campaign messaging. LA’s dynamic and ever-evolving fashion scene aligns with Lulus’ commitment to staying at the forefront of style and innovation. The store will not only serve as a retail space but also as a hub for creativity and inspiration, where customers can connect with the heart of Lulus. In early 2024, the Melrose location will also be home to the brand’s first appointment-only bridal boutique, which will give future brides and bridal parties alike an opportunity to experience Lulus’ accessibly-priced bridal and bridesmaids gowns in a beautifully curated setting. More details to be announced later.

“Our decision to open our first retail store in Los Angeles holds profound significance for our brand – by opening up this retail location, we are testing and learning as we expand the reach of our brand,” furthered Landsem. “More importantly, we’re attracting new customers, enabling them to experience luxury fashion that’s attainable, and bringing them in as lifelong fans to the Lulus community.”

The first Lulus store opened in Northern California in 1996 and by 2008, the brand shifted to solely digital distribution. The opening of the new store marks a significant milestone in Lulus’ evolution and is a direct response to consumers’ desire for a physical retail presence. In addition to the Melrose store, Lulus has expanded its retail footprint through curated collections in numerous fashion boutiques and department stores across the country. Lulus’ retail presence in Los Angeles builds on the connection the brand has built with its online and boutique communities, enabling the brand to connect with both new and existing shoppers in a completely new and inspired shopping experience.

Open for Business

Lulus’ Melrose store is located at 8303 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069, and officially opens to customers on December 1, 2023. It will be followed by themed influencer nights, as well as private shopping events for customers to enjoy.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

