December 14 Is the Last Day to Purchase a 23/24 Ikon Pass

Thursday, December 14, 2023, is the last day to purchase 23/24 Ikon Pass products - Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass. For current Ikon Pass pricing, please click here. The Ikon Pass will not be available for purchase starting December 15, 2023, and will go on sale for winter 24/25 in spring 2024.

Members of the Ikon Pass community can explore more than 50 global destinations this winter, including three new additions - Alyeska Resort in Alaska, and Blue Mountain Resort and Camelback Resort in Pennsylvania. Plus, pass holders can experience over $1 billion in new and improved infrastructure and experiences across Ikon Pass destinations, including new terrain expansions, reimagined base areas and lodges, innovative beginner areas, new lifts and gondolas, expanded snow making, imaginative culinary offerings, improved skier services and more. Exclusive member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, Ikon Pass Travel, the Ikon Pass app, and more.

Thanks to recent storms, cold temperatures and the hard work of mountain operations and snowmaking teams, many Ikon Pass destinations throughout North America are open. Check out all opening dates here.

The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to 58 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, and numerous independent ski destinations. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 58

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 17

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 179,197

Trails: 7,263

Lifts: 1,571

The Ikon Pass is available until December 14 at www.ikonpass.com. To maximize the Ikon Pass this winter, download the Ikon Pass app found in most app stores, now also available in Canada.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Snow Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.alterramtn.co/.