Cut+Dry and Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) Announce New Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize A/R and E-Commerce Operations for Foodservice Distributors

SAN FRANCISCO & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cut+Dry and Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) proudly announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership tailored for Foodservice distributors. This collaboration seamlessly integrates FTNI’s advanced A/R automation and embedded payment solutions into Cut+Dry, creating a unified customer-facing and back-office E-Commerce and payment acceptance solution.

The integrated offering promises to streamline and automate A/R operations into Cut+Dry, simplifying customer experiences with one branded app for orders, payments, and delivery tracking. These tools promise to boost sales, increase revenue, enhance efficiency, and elevate case volume for Foodservice distributors.

Key Advantages of the Integrated Solution:

Comprehensive Integration: Cut+Dry and FTNI unite to seamlessly incorporate A/R automation software, embedded online and mobile payment solutions (including mobile check capture), and automated cash application into existing ERP systems. Cut Days of DSO: Experience the industry's fastest settlement time, leading to a typical reduction in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) of 3-4 days. Sales and Revenue Boost: Leverage the partnership to enhance operational efficiency and unify A/R processes to increase sales and revenue. Cut+Dry Distributor Partners are seeing an average 20% increase in revenue in the first 12 months. Efficiency Enhancement: Simplify customer-facing experiences with one branded app for orders, payments, and delivery tracking. Elevated Case Volume: Cut+Dry and FTNI provide means to handle higher case volumes, ensuring scalability and adaptability.

"As a customer-first company, we value partnerships with like-minded organizations dedicated to providing the best service," stated Mani Kulasooriya, CEO and Co-Founder of Cut+Dry. "By seamlessly integrating FTNI’s advanced A/R solutions into Cut+Dry, we're empowering Foodservice distributors to streamline their back office, setting a new standard for efficiency, scalability, and overall success in the industry."

“At FTNI, we're thrilled about this exciting new partnership with Cut+Dry in the Foodservice distribution sector. E-Commerce platforms continue to gain adoption, and the addition of embedded payment options that facilitate automated cash application will be game-changing for foodservice distributors. As a preferred partner, Cut+Dry is a great fit, and we are closely aligned in our joint commitment to empower businesses, foster growth, and provide truly integrated solutions that elevate overall operations," said Zac Robinson, Senior Vice President of FTNI.

About Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI)

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) streamlines how businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s A/R automation platform, ETran, accepts any payment method from any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates with current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Learn more at www.ftni.com

About Cut+Dry

Cut+Dry is the leading e-commerce platform for independent Foodservice distributors. They help distributors drive revenue growth, get paid faster, save time, and improve customer satisfaction. Built by the same team that built Sysco’s entire digital platform. Learn more at www.cutanddry.com