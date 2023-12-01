Frost & Sullivan Forge Strategic Partnership with Fusionex to Drive Innovation and Business Excellence.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frost & Sullivan announces a collaborative alliance with prominent data technology market leader Fusionex. This milestone is marked by the formal signing of an MoU that reaffirms their commitment to combine their strengths and resources to deliver comprehensive solutions.

This synergistic collaboration stems from a shared vision to drive profound societal and industrial change on a national and international level. The journey toward this significant partnership has been paved by a history of successful ventures between Frost & Sullivan and Fusionex. These joint successes have strategically positioned both parties to capitalize on emerging opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver transformative solutions together.

With over six decades of experience analyzing industry transformation and identifying innovative growth opportunities, Frost & Sullivan provides actionable insights to corporations, governments and investors, allowing them to maximize their economic potential, navigate trends and shape a future based on sustainable growth. “We are excited to partner with Fusionex given their conflating business strategy and strong technology implementation capabilities, thus, this collaboration will provide growth led digital transformation to our clients in Malaysia,” said Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Country Head Hazmi Yusof.

Central to this partnership is a vision to provide end-to-end solutions that surpass client expectations. This comprehensive approach extends the entirety of the value chain, with both parties jointly advancing the boundaries of thought leadership to the forefront, focusing on technology innovation and business strategy.

Fusionex assumes a pivotal role in spearheading technological innovation and seamless implementation through the effective use of modern technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain. Concurrently, Frost & Sullivan’s emphasis on growth allows them to craft effective business strategies and set international benchmarks. This partnership empowers clients with the distinct advantage of accessing a comprehensive suite of services, aligning business opportunities to technological advancements, and receiving dedicated support throughout their journey.

Furthermore, this partnership underscores a mutual commitment to AI, next-generation technologies, and sustainable business practices. These areas reflect the forward-thinking nature of both Frost & Sullivan and Fusionex, highlighting their dedication in helping businesses harness the transformative power of AI, equip clients for the digital future and champion sustainable business practices.

“This partnership with Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our joint commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation as well as driving our ESG initiatives forward. We are dedicated to unlocking our clients' full potential through the effective use of cutting-edge technology, catalyzing positive change in the industry—and in doing so, set a new standard for the global stage,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has provided actionable insights to corporations, governments and investors, resulting in a stream of innovative growth opportunities that allow them to maximize their economic potential, navigate emerging Mega Trends and shape a future based on sustainable growth. Contact us: Start the discussion

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is one of the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises [SMEs]) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company.

Gartner’s report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionexgroup.com or contact us at my.info@fusionexgroup.com.