Facer and MicroEJ Team Up to Bring Over 500,000 Watch Faces to RTOS Smartwatches

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroEJ, the leading provider of IoT device app containers, and Facer, the world's largest watch face platform, today announced their collaboration to bring Facer's extensive catalog of over 500,000 watch faces from top brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Atari, US Air Force, Street Fighter, Frida Kahlo, and independent designers to RTOS watches. This exclusive partnership aims to enhance RTOS watches by enabling them to access Facer’s thriving ecosystem, offering customers endless customization possibilities to make their smartwatches unique and tailored to their preferences and needs.

The addition of MICROEJ VEE to Facer’s list of compatible operating systems, along with Apple watchOS, Google WearOS, and Samsung Tizen, marks a significant milestone in the wearable technology industry. With this collaboration, the most extensive watch faces catalog becomes accessible not only to high-end watches but to all smartwatches, including RTOS’s based ones, offering a high-end smartwatch experience to their owners.

MICROEJ VEE operates efficiently on low-power processors, transforming RTOS watches into software-defined smartwatches. Despite its compact size, it matches the capabilities of its higher-end operating systems competitors, offers app-oriented design support, fast and appealing user interfaces, and extends battery life by one order of magnitude.

"Our goal at Facer has always been to be on as many wrists as possible, and we are excited to make our platform accessible to millions of RTOS-based smartwatches thanks to MICROEJ VEE,” said Ariel Vardi, CEO at Facer. “This huge milestone will offer designers a broader choice of smartwatches for expressing their creativity, providing greater value to consumers seeking more personalized wearable experiences and constantly contributing to shaping the wearable market with great products."

MicroEJ's commitment to delivering high performance and exceptional user interfaces on low-power wearable devices while being compatible with Android-based applications offers unmatched value for smartwatch manufacturers and consumers. Watch faces created for Android-based and now low-power resource-constrained smartwatches run seamlessly on a continuum of targeted hardware with the right optimization level.

Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO at MicroEJ, reinforces: "Our collaboration with Facer is a transformative milestone for the wearable industry, allowing manufacturers to offer unparalleled customization to consumers. By offering access to Facer’s community, our partnership is a groundbreaking development for watch manufacturers and consumers, dramatically improving the appeal of low-power RTOS smartwatches for millions of users.”

MicroEJ and Facer intend to make the Facer engine available to Powered by MicroEJ watches, with support from the Facer App, the Facer creator and the vast majority of existing and future Facer community watch faces. In addition, MicroEJ and Facer will also collaborate to extend the watch face concept to other products that need time display such as those in smart home and smart appliance, two other consumer markets where MicroEJ is a popular option.

MicroEJ and Facer will demonstrate watch face applications at CES Unveiled on January 7, 2024 and at MicroEJ’s CES 2024 Booth #52739 in the Venetian Expo from January 9-12, 2024. Those interested can contact MicroEJ for a preview or to learn more about MicroEJ and Facer's partnership in expanding the largest watch faces ecosystem to any smartwatch, including RTOS ones.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We focus on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today, more than 120+ companies in the world, with currently over 250 million MICROEJ VEE products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

About Facer

Facer is the #1 watch face platform for smartwatches, featured by Apple, Google, Samsung and partner of some of the biggest names in the industry. Founded by mobile industry veterans and backed by some of the best investors in LA and Silicon Valley.

