CyberLink FaceMe® Security Integrates with Genetec Security Center to Enhance Investigations and Secure Access Control with AI Facial Recognition

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technology, today announces FaceMe® Security certified integration with Genetec Security Center unified security platform. With the incorporation of FaceMe® Security’s AI facial recognition, Genetec Security Center users can painlessly upgrade existing smart security and access control infrastructure with detection of blocklisted individuals, real-time alerts, employee access control capabilities, and optimized facial search, which can lead to faster video investigations.

Genetec Security Center’s ecosystem was built to manage security policies, monitor events, and run investigations. By combining video surveillance and access control functionalities in one interface, Genetec expanded their customers’ ability to have real-time monitoring for the prevention of security breaches. Using an extensive SDK, it accommodates new data types seamlessly in one integration, making it possible to easily integrate new technologies, like CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®.

The integration of FaceMe® Security upgrades and empowers existing Genetec security surveillance systems with AI video analytics and facial recognition. By fully leveraging new computing capabilities of IP cameras with AI, optimal synergy between software and hardware can be achieved, helping reduce total cost of ownership. Users also benefit from leading facial recognition technology, that boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 99.83%, top ranked in 1:1 and 1:N evaluations, as validated by NIST.

FaceMe Security makes it simple and efficient to add facial recognition access control. When a person’s face is verified, FaceMe® Security can send real-time push notifications to Genetec Security Center, which then allows or denies entry based on preset permission settings. With 24/7 surveillance monitoring and AI facial recognition, you can always know who has entered and exited the building.

Additionally, FaceMe Security’s ability to enhance investigative capabilities is made possible with the FaceMe Locator plug-in, in conjunction with Genetec Security Center’s Visual Tracking function. Instead of the days, weeks, or even months it may take personnel to complete manual investigations, FaceMe Locator dramatically reduces search time, improving safety and security.

The FaceMe® Locator plug-in for Genetec enables users to search by face. Using a facial image of the person of interest and filtering for date and time of the event, FaceMe® Locator will list all events where that person was recorded and provide corresponding video playback. A facial image can be provided in 3 ways: via an uploaded image, a face cropped from a recorded video, or a face cropped from a live video stream. Once a person is found, Genetec’s Visual Tracking feature is utilized to track their path from one camera to the next.

“CyberLink is excited that our certified integration with Genetec provides Security Center users with the ability to easily run the most advanced AI-based facial recognition algorithms on a unified security platform, enabling efficiency and capability gains directly within the Genetec Security Center interface,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink.

To learn more about the integration of FaceMe® Security & Genetec Security Center, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/security/vms/Genetec-Security-Center

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com