Fertility Expert Dr. Banafsheh Kashani Shares Advice for Couples Trying to Conceive this Holiday Season.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While the holidays may be stressful for couples trying to conceive, a study published earlier this year in Human Reproduction actually found that conception rates were highest in September (10.1%), closely followed by October (9.4%) and December (9.4%) and the likelihood of successful conception peaked in late November and early December. Banafsheh Kashani, M.D., double board-certified OB-GYN, reproductive endocrinologist, and infertility specialist, offers expert guidance for couples embarking on the journey of conception during this time.

"The holidays are a popular time for couples to begin their journey of trying to conceive, but there can be added pressure, especially if dealing with infertility,” said Dr. Kashani. "To navigate this process successfully, couples should start by seeking knowledge and resources to ensure they have the most accurate and helpful information.”

Dr. Kashani offers insights for couples trying to conceive during the holidays, from nutrition and stress management to products to consider.

Stress Management: Navigate the holiday hustle with effective strategies to minimize stress and create a fertility-friendly environment. Implement mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, which can significantly reduce stress levels and promote a conducive environment for conception during the busy season.

Nutrition and Well-Being: To enhance reproductive health and increase the chances of conception, emphasize the importance of a balanced diet, supplementation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, incorporating fertility-boosting foods rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients such as folic acid.

Communication and Support: During the holidays, discussions about future family plans frequently arise. It's an opportune time to enhance the emotional connection between partners by fostering mutual support and underlining the significance of seeking advice when necessary. Encourage open and honest conversations about challenges, reinforcing the importance of united efforts in the journey to parenthood.

Optimal Timing: Identify fertile days by understanding the intricacies of the menstrual cycle. Monitor basal body temperature, which helps when pinpointing the best days to try to conceive.

Infertility Resources: Infertility affects many individuals and couples, with approximately 9% of men and 11% of women in the United States struggling with fertility issues, according to the CDC. Recognizing the frequency of infertility during the holidays is crucial for fostering empathy and understanding. Resolve is a great resource for finding support groups with others who are experiencing infertility.

"For personalized guidance and answers to specific questions, don't hesitate to consult with your healthcare provider,” said Dr. Kashani. “They can provide tailored advice and support on your unique journey to parenthood."