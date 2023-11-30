Priority and Datacap Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (Priority), a leading platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, has announced a strategic partnership with Datacap Systems (Datacap), a leading integrated payments middleware and gateway provider.

Datacap's industry-standard universal payments integration delivers instant access to virtually every major payment processor and leading hardware OEM in North America with a best-in-class feature set. Together, Datacap and Priority will support thousands of ISOs and merchant service providers to bring unified commerce to even more merchants and small businesses.

The partnership creates a universal payments integration of Datacap’s platform with Priority's MX™ Merchant Suite of solutions to offer customers enhanced compatibility with leading processing, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and other Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) benefits. Under the integration, customers can process payments seamlessly and consolidate reporting, inventory management, and reconciliation processes. Additionally, the integration supports scalability, flexibility, and growth by accommodating the evolving needs of merchants for secured and simplified processes that reduce manual data entry and human errors.

"We always strive to provide our clients with the most robust payment technology available in the marketplace. This partnership with Datacap aligns with our mission to deliver our clients an exceptional customer experience with enhanced operations. We are strengthening our innovation and value propositions by increasing our competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Anthony Bonventre, EVP and Chief Credit Officer, Priority.

"As the payments landscape continues to evolve at breakneck speed, Datacap aims to provide our base of technology partners with forward-looking functionality and processing solutions coupled with top-tier support," commented George Hudock, Director of Business Development at Datacap. "Our partnership with Priority and integration into Priority's MX Merchant Suite empowers Datacap partners to take advantage of Priority's comprehensive toolset without requiring additional development or certification resources."

ISOs, ISVs, finance professionals, and businesses interested in learning more about the Datacap and Priority partnership should contact their Priority representative or visit PriorityCommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a solutions provider in Payments and Banking as a Service (BaaS) operating at scale with 820k active customers across its SMB, B2B and Enterprise channels. Priority processes $118B in annual transaction volume and provides administration for $850M in average daily deposits. Priority’s purpose-built technology enables clients to collect, store, borrow and send while providing customers acceptance of AP payment applications and Passport financial tools that best optimize their cash flow and maximize working capital. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap Systems develops payment processor and hardware-agnostic omnichannel integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale, regardless of system architecture. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, via plug-and-play integrated payments solutions, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation instead of payments. Reach out to us today to get started! https://datacapsystems.com/