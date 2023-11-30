D.A. Davidson Acts as Sell-Side Advisor to COMC on its Commercial Agreement and Investment from eBay Inc.

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side advisor to COMC, an innovator in the sports trading cards space, on its recent commercial agreement and investment from eBay Inc., a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side advisor to COMC, an innovator in the sports trading cards space, on its recent commercial agreement and investment from eBay Inc., a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side advisor to COMC, an innovator in the sports trading cards space, on its recent commercial agreement and investment from eBay Inc., a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world. In addition, the companies have entered into a commercial agreement to accelerate the growth of the trading card hobby.

Founded in 2005 by Tim and Julia Getsch, COMC’s core values center on fostering an innovative and fun team and culture, to offer collectors an accurate, trusted, efficient experience. Based in Seattle, Washington, with nearly 300 employees and 200,000 square feet of distribution space, COMC’s unique model offers buyers and sellers an expert partner with a deep catalog and sophisticated fulfillment capabilities. COMC has a demonstrated ability to effectively manage a high volume of trading cards at multiple price points.

“COMC was created to reimagine the collecting experience for trading card enthusiasts by using technology and innovation to remove the greatest pain points, allowing fellow collectors to focus on what they enjoy,” said Tim Getsch, CEO and Co-Founder of COMC. “We are excited to utilize eBay’s investment to accelerate our pace of innovation, improving the experience for our customers, employees, and partners.”

“D.A. Davidson was essential in crafting a process to drive an optimal outcome, which was made possible by the team’s deep experience in ecommerce and marketplaces, supplemented by its intimate understanding of the fundamentals characterizing our end customer base,” said Tim Getsch. “We are deeply appreciative of the team’s unwavering commitment and consistency in providing trusted advice throughout the entirety of the process.”

“We are elated to have advised COMC through this meaningfully important transaction for their business,” said Joe Schimmelpfennig, Head of Consumer Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “This transaction is a repeated example of our firm’s continued emphasis and developing expertise in advising leading ecommerce and marketplace businesses that enhance the customer experience for passionate consumers. We are excited for COMC’s next phase of growth and appreciative of the opportunity to have participated in what we see as a pivotal moment for collectors and avid fans across the world.”

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including active and outdoor; diversified consumer products; personal care & beauty; consumer services; ecommerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

