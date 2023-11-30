Trip.com Group Selects AWS as Its Strategic Cloud Provider to Enhance the Global Travel Experience

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM), an international one-stop travel service provider, has selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider to enhance the travel experience for hundreds of millions of travelers. The multiyear agreement will allow Trip.com Group to leverage AWS’s proven global infrastructure and cloud technologies to expand their business globally, deliver seamless customer experiences, and drive innovation across the travel and hospitality industry.

Earlier this year, Trip.com Group established a joint innovation lab with AWS that provides resources to help AWS and Trip.com Group experts develop next-generation applications using generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) and large language models (LLMs). The lab focuses on developing innovative applications for critical business areas, including AI-driven customer service, hotel search optimization, and flight ticket demand forecasting using generative AI technologies. Trip.com Group uses AWS Graviton-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, powered by custom-built AWS Graviton processors, to deliver high performance at a lower price for training LLMs. In July, Trip.com Group unveiled its vertical LLM designed to offer increased accessibility, richer customer experiences, and reliable and personalized travel recommendations.

“We are excited to work with AWS to jointly innovate new ways to make it easier for people to travel and explore the world,” said Chao Ma, vice president of Trip.com Group. “In harnessing the incredible capabilities of generative AI technologies, AWS will play a pivotal role in helping us to speed up the booking process, optimize flight pricing, and curate experiences at price points that fit every budget and travel persona. This collaboration is strongly aligned to our mission to pursue the perfect trip for a better world. We are constantly making travel more personalized by understanding individual preferences; providing real-time recommendations on the latest trends, hotels, flights, and attractions; and integrating AI with customer service for a holistic experience that fits every traveler’s unique needs and lifestyle.”

Beyond the joint innovation lab, Trip.com Group uses AWS’s advanced technologies and proven global infrastructure to deliver its comprehensive suite of travel products and services around the world, offer cost-effective travel booking, and provide hassle-free on-the-go customer service support. Trip.com Group migrated more than 400 of its international business microservices to AWS, which significantly improved the speed of its air ticket booking system and reduced overall total memory consumption by more than 96%, resulting in substantial cost savings. AWS has helped Trip.com Group to optimize its IT infrastructure to improve connection points with flight and hotel partners, providing a faster and more reliable service for travelers.

Trip.com Group worked with AWS to launch its “DreamNowTripLater” live video streams, which highlight locales from the company’s network of 1.4 million hotels spanning 200 countries and 2 million flight routes. Using AWS Media Services, Trip.com Group produces low-latency video streams at scale for YouTube, Facebook, and third-party video services across China for more than 5.7 million global travelers. To date, the series has led to $10 million in travel bookings.

In addition, AWS and Trip.com Group collaborated to develop a four-year training program to provide the company’s technologists with access to AWS Training and Certification’s comprehensive cloud training curriculum and resources. These training resources will help 2,000 Trip.com Group employees gain new cloud skills in AI and machine learning, and develop new applications using the cloud.

“Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider, and we are proud of the work we are doing to help the company use generative AI to change the way they do business and interact with customers,” said Steven M. Elinson, managing director of Travel and Hospitality at AWS. “Working with Trip.com Group to establish the joint innovation lab is helping us identify and develop generative AI solutions for a wide range of use cases that will uncover new growth opportunities, alleviate pain points, and create entirely new ways to delight global travelers.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 102 Availability Zones within 32 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.