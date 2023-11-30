KlariVis Selected As The Bank of Tampa's Strategic Data Partner, Marking Entry into Florida Market

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, is excited to announce its first Florida bank, The Bank of Tampa, as its strategic enterprise data partner.

As one of the largest community banks in the Tampa Bay area with assets totaling $3.2 billion, The Bank of Tampa holds a storied legacy and a commitment to excellence since its inception in 1984. Built with the foundation of a commercial bank, The Bank of Tampa has diversified its portfolio to reach many different industries and professionals, fostering quality relationships that are personal and accessible. Aiming to deliver a client experience like no other, the bank offers commercial banking, personal banking, wealth management and trust services, truly making it a full-service community bank.

“KlariVis has been an exceptional partner, receptive to our ideas and consistently responsive to questions and additional requests," said Mike Krieg, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President for The Bank of Tampa. "We initiated a comprehensive effort to make our data more available and accessible to our employees and leaders to better manage our bank, track performance and support decisions. We chose KlariVis after thoroughly evaluating several other solutions, including a custom-built data warehouse.”

Created by bankers with deep industry expertise and an intimate understanding for the challenges they face, KlariVis’ unique platform compiles and aggregates high-value actionable data across disparate systems into intuitive, interactive dashboards that provide financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization. The scalable system can be configured to provide data insights banks know they need and ones they have not yet thought of.

Krieg added, “We were impressed by the variety of reports and dashboards KlariVis could immediately make available for us following a relatively short implementation, and their product's evolving roadmap aligned seamlessly with our goals. Our bankers are enthusiastic about the newfound reporting capabilities.”

"We are thrilled to be The Bank of Tampa's chosen strategic enterprise data partner," said Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis. "As KlariVis extends its reach to Florida, we are honored to have The Bank of Tampa as our inaugural partner in the sunshine state. With solutions like KlariVis, banks can unlock the transformative potential of their data, turning it into a powerful asset that fosters valuable, actionable insights. We are enthusiastic about supporting The Bank of Tampa's dedication to building enduring relationships, making informed, strategic decisions, and driving success in the Tampa Bay area."

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.