Denver’s Ball Arena Opens 2023-2024 Season with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced an expanded partnership with Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), introducing Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at Ball Arena for the 2023-2024 NBA, NHL, NLL, concert and event seasons.

Ball Arena, home to the NBA’s defending champion Denver Nuggets, 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, and 2022 NLL champion Colorado Mammoth, is the latest KSE property to screen fans using Evolv Express. The sports and entertainment holding company’s DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, home to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, and related SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams, also use Express.

“Colorado fans have come to expect preeminent athletic performance on the court and on the ice,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We believe Ball Arena offers a superior fan experience that includes venue entry. We’re thankful for KSE’s continued confidence in our technology’s ability to help keep fans safer and we’re proud to amplify Evolv’s presence across all professional sports.”

Evolv Express enhances safety and visitor experience by reliably and quickly detecting threats, while distinguishing between weapons and commonly carried items. Prior to partnering with Evolv, Ball Arena used metal detectors at its entry points. Evolv Express works significantly faster than metal detectors - scanning guests as they walk through at pace – which reduces time spent waiting in line.

“We’ve had nothing but positive results from our relationship with Evolv, both here in Denver and in Los Angeles,” said Austin McKenna, executive director of safety and security for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “As soon as the NBA and NHL approved the technology, we couldn’t wait to bring it in because Evolv further enhances what we care about most – the safety of our patrons and employees.”

Ball Arena, which can seat as many as 20,000 guests during events, utilizes nine Evolv Express systems to screen fans at all of its entrances. Evolv’s technology is used by more than 600 customers worldwide and has scanned more than 1 billion people.

