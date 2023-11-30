Clear Ridge Defense Awarded Prime Contract to Support CYBERCOM’s J7 Cyber Adversary Tactics Office

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Ridge Defense CRD recently announced their award of a prime contract to support U.S. Cyber Command's Exercise and Training Directorate J7, Cyber Adversary Tactics Office CATO. The contract’s total value if all options are awarded could total approximately $25 million.

CATO is regarded as a highly technical, outstandingly capable team that conducts cyber threat emulation to ensure CYBERCOM’s Cyber Mission Forces CMF are well-trained to counter advanced and persistent threats to our nation and allies. Under this contract, CRD will provide CATO with a range of services including red team operations, cyber threat emulation, infrastructure engineering, exercise scenario development, adversary threat assessment, and training support.

“We are genuinely honored to partner with CYBERCOM J7 to support this important mission,” said Jeffrey Bullock, CEO of Clear Ridge Defense. “What’s great about this mission is not only does it evolve the CMF, but it’s exciting and challenging work! The team goes home every day proud of how they’ve further developed the cyber warfighter alongside the Government team.”

This contract award also serves as CRD’s first prime contract from the U.S. Government, establishing a path to further growth as a company with past performance as a prime contractor on highly technical, cleared work.

About Clear Ridge Defense, LLC

Clear Ridge Defense is a Baltimore, MD defense contractor providing specialized cyber capability and mission support services to the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and commercial clients since 2015. Our key clients span Maryland, Virginia, California, and South Carolina. Visit www.clridge.com for more information.