VISIE Inc., Formerly Advanced Scanners, Raises $8.2M to Make the Unseen Seen in Orthopedic, Neuro, and Spine Surgery

VISIE Inc. is on a mission to make the unseen seen in surgery.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VISIE Inc., formerly known as Advanced Scanners, announces it has raised $8.2M in an oversubscribed Series A funding round to further its mission of making the unseen seen in surgery.

VISIE is a 3D computer vision and spatial computing company developing deep tech optical scanners for use in robotic and navigated orthopedic, neuro, and spine surgery. The company’s proprietary hardware and software produce snap registration and rich objective data that can be used in both image-dependent and imageless robotic, as well as navigated, surgery.

Lon White, medtech industry veteran and VISIE board member, says of the funding, “It was a joy to bring in robotic surgeons and orthopedic industry players to the round. When they saw what the company can do for image registration in robotic and navigated surgery, as well as the promise of pinless robotic surgery, they wanted in.”

Since its inception in 2017, the company has won numerous awards for its innovative technology, including multiple technology innovation awards and shark tank competitions hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation and the Anterior Hip Foundation.

“It’s been gratifying to see long-time and new investors, including industry insiders, come into the round,” says Doug Fairbanks, VISIE CEO. “We are constantly researching and developing ways to improve the surgical experience. We are doing this for patients and surgeons, and to have surgeons’ votes of confidence means the world to us.”

VISIE holds nine U.S. and international patents on its optical scanning technology and continues to secure its IP landscape as it pushes the bounds of what is possible.

“It’s a tough fundraising environment. Even the most promising technology companies are struggling, which makes this oversubscribed round special,” says Rey Madolora, VISIE’s CFO and serial tech entrepreneur, who was added to VISIE’s leadership team during the fundraise to provide expert financial analysis, address complex operational challenges, and drive strategic initiatives.

While VISIE’s first product promises to be in orthopedic surgery, the company is not slowing down on other applications. In June, it announced a new clinical spine study with a well-known teaching hospital in New England.

“Orthopedics is exciting for us because of the great numbers of people we can help, and we have not lost sight of our roots in neurosurgery,” comments Aaron Bernstein, PhD, VISIE co-founder and CTO.

Today, VISIE’s optical scanners produce over 1M data points in a second. They are designed to simplify surgical workflow and shave significant time off robotic and navigated surgery while simultaneously increasing surgical precision.

To learn more about VISIE Inc. and VISIE’s 3D intraoperative imaging technology, visit VISIEVision.com.

About VISIE Inc.

Formerly known as Advanced Scanners, VISIE is a 3D computer vision and spatial computing company researching, developing, and commercializing revolutionary optical scanners for robotic and navigated orthopedic, neuro, and spine surgery. VISIE’s proprietary imaging hardware and software combines the power of optical physics and deep tech to make the unseen seen in surgery. VISIE’s 3D scanners are Investigational Devices and are not available for sale in the U.S.