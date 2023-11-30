Ofinno Slashes Cloud Costs Up to 90% with HPE GreenLake

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After incubating its research lab in the public cloud, Ofinno is moving to the private cloud and expects to save up to 90% on monthly operational costs and speed innovation by using the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE). Founded in 2011, Ofinno, a fast-growing, leading-edge research and development lab for 5G, Wi-Fi, and immersive media technologies, has sold more than 500 patents to companies in consumer electronics, automotive and telecommunications industries.

Streaming-intensive media applications for gaming, extended reality (XR) and autonomous vehicles consume high volumes of network bandwidth and processing power. Ofinno’s researchers are at the forefront of developing and simulating more advanced compression algorithms that will make streaming video more economical and efficient.

“We have always been a cloud-first company focused on innovation. With HPE GreenLake, our developers have more freedom to test and simulate algorithms without worrying if it will drive up our cloud costs,” explained Esmael Dinan, CTO and founder of Ofinno. “The improvements to productivity and lower operational costs will enable us to expand our video team to take advantage of the strong demand for patented compression technologies.”

Each month, Ofinno’s developers schedule and test different simulations, requiring variable volumes of computing resources. As a result, cloud costs vary as much as 10,000% between months depending on workloads. The entire HPE GreenLake annual cost is projected to be lower than Ofinno’s most expensive month on public cloud. In addition to more predictable and fixed operational costs, Ofinno anticipates better reliability and performance.

“Despite purchasing the highest service tiers, our public cloud experience was highly unreliable,” said Dinan. “Our simulations can take 14 days to run and a failure on day 10 could sink an entire simulation and the associated costs.”

Predictable performance and costs to drive more innovation

Based on interviews with CIO-level leaders across companies, Constellation Research estimates that rebalancing from public to private cloud is, on average, 50% less expensive, 65% more performant, and twice as fast for development cycles1. Using an HPE GreenLake single-tenant private cloud, consistent performance will allow Ofinno’s researchers to better understand how each algorithm change affects compression performance.

“As a born-in-the cloud company, Ofinno requires a scale-out, modern cloud-native infrastructure that can keep pace with the vast amounts of data generated by its developers. By leveraging HPE GreenLake, Ofinno can power their critical workloads without compromising performance,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Compute.

Trusted local partner Convergent Technologies Group helped Ofinno select HPE GreenLake as the solution to achieve its vision of accelerating business value by lowering IT operational costs and streamlining and simplifying infrastructure management. Colocation partner CyrusOne is hosting the infrastructure and workloads for Ofinno. The HPE GreenLake platform deployment incorporates HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus servers and HPE Storage solutions to ensure always-available computing and storage resources for Ofinno’s worldwide team of developers.

Moving ahead, Ofinno expects to scale its HPE GreenLake environment as its video compression development expands and will evaluate creating new HPE GreenLake environments as its 5G and Wi-Fi business units grow.

1 Constellation Research, “The New 2023 Cloud Reality: A Rebalancing Between Private and Public”

