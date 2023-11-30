Build-A-Bear Workshop Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today announced results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended October 28, 2023.

Total revenues, pre-tax income, and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 2.9%, 4.7%, and 3.9%, respectively Nine months total revenues, pre-tax income, and diluted EPS increased 4.3%, 12.5%, and 18.0%, respectively The Company revises its fiscal 2023 guidance from 5% to 7% revenue growth and 10% to 15% pre-tax income growth to 3% to 5% revenue growth and 5% to 10% pre-tax income growth Through the nine months of fiscal 2023, the Company returned $37 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

“The first nine months of strong performance brings us one step closer to our third consecutive year of record results, even as we experienced some unexpected softness in the business that began the final two weeks of October. As we look forward to the important holiday sales period, we believe our results are a reflection of the evolution of our business model and the broadening appeal of the Build-A-Bear brand, which includes the continued expansion of our addressable market highlighted by our teen-focused Axolotl being nominated for Plush Toy of the Year at this year’s New York Toy Fair and our recently introduced innovative make-your-own interactive bear, the Bearlieve Bear, which comes to life through touch or the sound of your voice,” commented Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. “The Bearlieve Bear is a cornerstone of our holiday product line, driven by Build-A-Bear’s first-ever animated theatrical film release, "Glisten and the Merry Mission," based on our multi-year best-selling seasonal line, which will begin streaming in multiple countries starting December first,” concluded Ms. John.

Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop added, “As we adjust to navigate the macroeconomic headwinds reflected in our revised guidance, we believe we are still well positioned to deliver record revenue and profitability for our third consecutive year. Our year-to-date results further demonstrate the company’s ability to profitably grow the Build-A-Bear brand.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

(13 weeks ended October 28, 2023, compared to the 13 weeks ended October 29, 2022)

Total revenues were $107.6 million and increased 2.9% Net retail sales were $100.4 million and increased 1.2% Consolidated e-commerce demand (online orders fulfilled from either the Company’s warehouse or its stores) increased 7.1% Commercial and international franchise revenues were a combined $7.2 million and increased 36.2%

Pre-tax income grew 4.7% to $10.3 million, or 9.6% of total revenues, an improvement of 10 basis points, driven by a 70-basis point increase in gross margin, primarily due to improvement from lower freight expense, plus expansion in our Commercial and Franchise segments. This was partially offset by an increase in Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expense from higher store-level wages due to inflation, the addition of talent, marketing, and other investments to support future growth.

Diluted EPS was $0.53, a 3.9% year-over-year increase driven by pre-tax margin expansion and a reduction in share count, offset by an increase in tax rate.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) grew 3.0% to $13.3 million, or 12.4% of total revenues.

Nine-Month Fiscal 2023 Results

(39 weeks ended October 28, 2023, compared to the 39 weeks ended October 29, 2022)

Total revenues were $336.8 million and increased 4.3% Net retail sales were $316.0 million and increased 2.6% Consolidated e-commerce demand decreased 2.2% Commercial and international franchise revenues were a combined $20.9 million and increased 40.7%

Pre-tax income grew 12.5% to $40.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenues, an expansion of 80 basis points, driven by a 210-basis point increase in gross margin, primarily due to improvement from lower freight expense and leverage of warehouse costs, plus expansion in our Commercial and Franchise segments. This was partially offset by an increase in SG&A from higher wages due to inflation, the addition of talent, marketing, and other investments to support future growth.

Diluted EPS was $2.10, an 18.0% year-over-year increase driven by pre-tax margin expansion, plus a reduction in share count, offset by an increase in tax rate.

EBITDA grew 9.2% to $49.2 million, or 14.6% of total revenues.

Store Activity

The Company added a total of 14 corporately-managed and partner-operated locations in the quarter. As of the fiscal third quarter end, Build-A-Bear had 511 global locations through a combination of its corporately-managed, partner-operated, and international franchise models. This reflects 356 corporately-managed stores with five store openings in the quarter, 85 partner-operated stores with nine store openings, and 70 international franchise stores with six store openings. Through the end of the third quarter, the company has added a total of 21 corporately-managed and partner-operated locations.

Balance Sheet

As of October 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.8 million compared to $12.0 million as of October 29, 2022. The Company finished the quarter with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Since the end of the second quarter, the Company utilized $5.7 million in cash to repurchase 217,206 shares of its common stock. Fiscal year-to-date, through November 29, 2023, the Company has returned $39.0 million to shareholders, reflecting dividend payments of $22.1 million and share repurchases of $16.9 million, and has $29.6 million available under the current $50.0 million stock repurchase program adopted on August 31, 2022.

For the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2023, capital expenditures totaled $5.0 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Inventory at quarter end was $64.5 million, reflecting a decline of $23.9 million, or 27.0% from October 29, 2022. The Company remains comfortable with the level and composition of its inventory.

2023 Outlook

The Company is revising its fiscal 2023 outlook with continued expectations of delivering growth in total revenues and pre-tax income, as compared to fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Total revenues to increase in the range of 3% to 5%, with growth in its three operating segments, as compared to the previous range of 5% to 7% growth

Pre-tax income growth of 5% to 10%, surpassing 2022’s record high, as compared to the previous range of 10% to 15% growth

To open approximately 30 experience locations, through a combination of partner-operated and corporately-managed business models, as compared to previous guidance to open 20 to 30 locations

Capital expenditures in the range of $16 million to $18 million, as compared to the previous range of $15 million to $20 million

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million, as compared to the previous range of $13 million to $14 million

Tax rate to approximate 25%, excluding discrete items

While the Company notes that its fiscal 2023 is a 53-week year compared to a 52-week year in fiscal 2022, it expects to deliver growth in total revenues and pre-tax income versus the prior year exclusive of the projected benefit of the 53rd week. For reference, the additional week in fiscal 2023, which will be reflected in the Company’s fourth quarter, is estimated to be $7 million in total revenues with approximately 35% flow-through to EBITDA.

The Company’s guidance considers a variety of factors ranging from anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures to the expected benefit of reduced freight costs. Additionally, the Company noted that its outlook assumes no further material changes in the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, or relevant foreign currency exchange rates.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic income adjusted to exclude certain costs, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company’s mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended October 28 % of Total October 29 % of Total 2023 Revenues (1) 2022 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 100,411 93.4 $ 99,229 95.0 Commercial revenue 6,021 5.6 4,125 3.9 International franchising 1,129 1.0 1,126 1.1 Total revenues 107,561 100.0 104,480 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 47,549 47.4 47,354 47.7 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 2,675 44.4 1,929 46.8 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 702 62.2 867 77.0 Total cost of merchandise sold 50,926 47.3 50,150 48.0 Consolidated gross profit 56,635 52.7 54,330 52.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 46,568 43.3 44,436 42.5 Interest (income) expense, net (281 ) (0.3 ) 6 0.0 Income before income taxes 10,348 9.6 9,888 9.5 Income tax expense 2,762 2.6 2,433 2.3 Net income $ 7,586 7.1 $ 7,455 7.1 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.51 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,362,702 14,542,947 Diluted 14,438,795 14,760,586

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended October 28 % of Total October 29 % of Total 2023 Revenues (1) 2022 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 315,972 93.8 $ 308,001 95.4 Commercial revenue 17,685 5.3 12,464 3.9 International franchising 3,179 0.9 2,362 0.7 Total revenues 336,836 100.0 322,827 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 146,163 46.3 149,341 48.5 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 8,458 47.8 5,824 46.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 2,041 64.2 1,593 67.4 Total cost of merchandise sold 156,662 46.5 156,758 48.6 Consolidated gross profit 180,174 53.5 166,069 51.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 140,518 41.7 130,320 40.4 Interest (income) expense, net (524 ) (0.2 ) 27 0.0 Income before income taxes 40,180 11.9 35,722 11.1 Income tax expense 9,648 2.9 8,247 2.6 Net income $ 30,532 9.1 $ 27,475 8.5 Income per common share: Basic $ 2.12 $ 1.82 Diluted $ 2.10 $ 1.78 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,413,308 15,097,816 Diluted 14,563,974 15,412,130

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) October 28 January 28, October 29, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24,800 $ 42,198 $ 12,023 Inventories, net 64,465 70,485 88,339 Receivables, net 13,908 15,374 15,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,592 19,374 10,379 Total current assets 116,765 147,431 126,635 Operating lease right-of-use asset 67,768 71,791 76,236 Property and equipment, net 51,914 50,759 46,264 Deferred tax assets 6,822 6,592 7,561 Other assets, net 7,274 4,221 3,105 Total Assets $ 250,543 $ 280,794 $ 259,801 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,961 $ 10,286 $ 19,514 Accrued expenses 25,319 37,358 25,764 Operating lease liability short term 26,002 27,436 27,644 Gift cards and customer deposits 18,366 19,425 18,287 Deferred revenue and other 3,665 6,646 5,713 Total current liabilities 85,313 101,151 96,922 Operating lease liability long term 52,423 59,080 64,212 Other long-term liabilities 1,159 1,446 1,569 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 145 148 147 Additional paid-in capital 66,640 69,868 68,422 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,319 ) (12,274 ) (12,336 ) Retained earnings 57,182 61,375 40,865 Total stockholders' equity 111,648 119,117 97,098 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 250,543 $ 280,794 $ 259,801

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended October 28 October 29 October 28 October 29 2023 2022 2023 2022 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 52,862 $ 51,875 $ 169,809 $ 158,660 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 52.6 % 52.3 % 53.7 % 51.5 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 4,986 $ 2,685 $ 11,124 $ 6,752 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,231 $ 3,017 $ 9,540 $ 9,293 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 318 312 Europe 38 35 Total corporately-managed retail locations 356 347 Number of franchised stores at end of period 70 66 Number of third-party retail locations at end of period 85 65 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 728,658 727,006 Europe 53,675 53,146 Total square footage 782,333 780,152

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, and other assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States and Canada. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Seasonal locations are not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.