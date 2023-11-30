NuHarbor Security Partners with RavenTek to Offer Streamlined Splunk Services

COLCHESTER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuHarbor Security, trusted managed security provider to hundreds of clients in both the public and private sector, has partnered with RavenTek, a top provider of leading-edge IT solutions to mission critical organizations worldwide, to offer a unified approach to Splunk security and IT observability to public sector clients.

NuHarbor and RavenTek are both Elite partners in the Splunk partner ecosystem, and the combined offering encourages a cohesive and streamlined delivery of security and observability — both critical capabilities that can suffer when performed by unaligned providers. This new partnership enables customers to gain more value from their Splunk investments with a single, consistent, and collaborative team to rely on.

“ Partnering with RavenTek expands our capability to provide outstanding security services to the commercial and federal civilian markets and enables us to introduce RavenTek’s observability solutions to our current and future clients in state and local governments,” said Scott Mosher, Vice President of Partners and New Markets at NuHarbor Security.

NuHarbor’s world-class cybersecurity and managed SOC services, coupled with RavenTek’s RavenVISION methodology for transforming IT operations with unified observability, create new opportunities for agencies to drive innovation with Splunk solutions. Splunk is a dominant technology in the space, and is utilized by every state, all three branches of the federal government, and more than a dozen cabinet-level offices.

“ NuHarbor's established reputation for managed Splunk and cybersecurity services adds to the value we bring to our clients and opens new opportunities to better serve the state and local government community,” said Ryan Coleman, Vice President of SLED and Commercial Sales at RavenTek.

For public sector organizations looking to maximize Splunk’s potential across security and IT, this partnership delivers the knowledge, experience, and coordination required for success through a single-team approach.

“ RavenTek’s observability expertise perfectly complements NuHarbor’s managed services and gives any government agency a clear and coordinated solution to implementing and maintaining multiple Splunk capabilities,” said Mike Burnstein, Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth at RavenTek.

Learn more about NuHarbor’s managed services and RavenTek’s observability offerings.

About NuHarbor Security

NuHarbor is an established national cybersecurity services firm, combining experience from a portfolio of hundreds of clients with the very best security technologies available. We deliver white glove, managed security programs that are the most comprehensive in the market from compliance to premium 24×7 security operations coverage. We make cybersecurity stronger and easier for our clients in state and local government, higher education, finance, healthcare, and insurance helping them better understand and protect themselves. Learn more at nuharborsecurity.com.

About RavenTek

RavenTek provides digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions as well as managed services to mission critical commercial, health and government organizations worldwide. As a Veteran and Native-American-owned business, we combine small-company agility with big-company resources and stability. RavenTek’s unique value is simple—our industry leading experts and problem solvers take the time to understand each customers’ business needs, systems and how people work, allowing us to apply the right solution, at the right time.