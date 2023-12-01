The Paris Agreement Article 6 Implementation Partnership (A6IP) Center to collaborate with IETA to advance private sector engagement in international high integrity carbon markets

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), which serves as the secretariat of the Paris Agreement Article 6 Implementation Partnership (A6IP) Center, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), building on their common goals and objectives to implement and enhance the market mechanisms stipulated in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

In order to fully harness the potential of Article 6 and international carbon markets, the role of the private sector will be essential. By partnering with IETA as the leading business voice on ambitious market-based climate solutions across the world, the A6IP Center aims to scale up its efforts towards liquid and reliable international high integrity carbon markets.

This agreement marks a significant step towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and contributing to the mission of the A6IP Center.

Purpose and Scope of the Agreement

The Parties share common goals and objectives in addressing the challenge of climate change, including but not limited to the following:

Both Parties will promote a shared vision of carbon market solutions under Article 6 as key policy instruments for addressing climate change.

Both Parties will foster the role of the business sector in mobilising finance and technology at the scale necessary to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Both Parties will participate in the design and implementation of national and international rules and guidelines to support integrity, confidence and growth in carbon markets.





International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

Since 1999 IETA has been the leading voice of business on ambitious market-based climate change solutions and driving net zero. IETA advocates for trading systems for emissions reductions and removals that are environmentally robust, fair, open, efficient, accountable and consistent across national boundaries. Representing more than 300 leading international organisations, IETA is a trusted partner in developing international policies and market frameworks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the lowest cost while building a credible path to net zero emissions. For more information, please visit here

Paris Agreement Article 6 Implementation Partnership (A6IP) Center

A6IP Center aims to promote the early and steady establishment of a high integrity carbon markets based on Article 6 by establishing an implementation system and investing in human resource development of the partner countries and institutions. here

Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is a collaborative research and outreach organisation working to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, resilient, shared, and inclusive Asia-Pacific region, both across borders and within the world at large. Our strategic research and operations are defined by a mission-- to drive action on the world’s most critical environmental and social challenges through the delivery of trusted expertise on sustainable development and resilience. IGES operates as an agent of change. Together with key international organisations, governments, academic institutes, business and civil society leaders we seek to foster a world where planetary boundaries are fully respected, a green economy is flexibly implemented, and the well-being of people is steadily improved. In so doing we emphasise workable and inspired approaches to cross-cutting global development issues ranging from climate change, natural resources and ecosystems management, and sustainable consumption and production, among many others.

The Institute— established in 1998 with support from the Japanese government and Kanagawa Prefecture— maintains its international headquarters in Hayama, Japan. With offices and local centres in Tokyo, Kansai, Kitakyushu, Beijing, Bangkok, and New Delhi, IGES supports a regional and global network for groundbreaking sustainable development research and practice. For more information, please visit here