American National Bank of Texas Provides $275K to Support Affordable Housing and Community Development Efforts in Southern Dallas County

Marcelo Mills, emerging markets president at American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX), and James Armstrong, president and CEO of Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation, discuss how their partnership will ignite long-term neighborhood revitalization.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX) has donated $275,000 to four local organizations to assist with their revitalization efforts in Southern Dallas County. This continues the Bank’s commitment to serve North Texas, local communities, and underrepresented markets through affordable housing and financial education.

ANBTX made the following donations:

$100,000 to Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation (Builders of Hope CDC) to help construct and preserve quality affordable housing units, cultivate public policy, and create opportunities for long-term economic mobility.

$100,000 to South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC) to provide homeownership opportunities, job training, community education, and advocacy to South Dallas/Fair Park residents.

$50,000 to Harmony Community Development Corporation (Harmony CDC) to revitalize neighborhoods in Southern Dallas County through community-driven and solution-based initiatives.

$25,000 to SouthFair Community Development Corporation (SouthFair CDC) to create a stable, safe and vibrant community for low- and moderate-income families with sustainable multifamily and single-family housing.

“At American National Bank of Texas, we are committed to serving and strengthening our communities, not only through providing best-in-class financial services from local North Texas bankers, but also through volunteerism, financial education, and economic support as is evident by these donations,” said Marcelo Mills, emerging markets president at ANBTX. “These four organizations — and the important work they are doing in underrepresented areas — align with the Bank’s vision for all the communities we serve, and we are proud to help support them in their missions.”

James Armstrong, president and CEO of Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation, said ANBTX is igniting long-term neighborhood revitalization.

“As an organization committed to promoting affordable housing and community transformation initiatives in Southern Dallas County, we depend on support from organizations like American National Bank of Texas, and we’re very thankful for this investment,” Armstrong said. “Together, we’ll use these funds to fuel our mission of bringing wealth, economic mobility and hope to individuals and families in our community.”

In addition to these charitable donations, ANBTX hosted its final Homebuyer Education Series seminar of the year to help buyers with both the education and the resources to assist them throughout the mortgage process. The seminar series will continue with events announced in 2024.

