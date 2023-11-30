Bright Horizons Named a 2023 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) today announced that it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, joining a remarkable list of employers across the state. In the 16th annual employee-based survey project from the Boston Globe, Bright Horizons ranked 9th in the largest companies category, and was the only education and care company to make the list.

“The work we do is deeply consequential and has a lasting impact on the lives of others through education and care,” said Stephen Kramer, CEO of Bright Horizons. “None of this is possible without the dedication and passion of our amazing employees, and I am incredibly proud for them to receive this recognition.”

Headquartered in Newton, MA, Bright Horizons is a leading education and care company that has consistently been recognized as a leader in workplace culture. From its Employee Resource Groups to the curriculum in its early childhood education classrooms, the organization delivers on a vision for inclusion by fostering a culture where everyone feels a strong sense of belonging. Moreover, Bright Horizons offers teachers and center staff the opportunity to earn a college degree for free through its first-of-its-kind program, the Horizons Teacher Degree Program.

“The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they’re honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artificial intelligence can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,400 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.