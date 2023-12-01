DWS Announces iCapital Partnership to Deliver Global Alternative Asset Strategies to the US Private Wealth Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DWS, the global asset manager with EUR 859 billion of assets under management (AUM), today announced a partnership with iCapital, the global platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, to make DWS’s global Alternative Investment funds available via iCapital’s Marketplace.

The partnership will enable US-based wealth managers and high-net-worth investors to access the return and diversification opportunities offered by DWS’s Alternative solutions. DWS has a 50-year heritage in Alternative Investments, with over EUR 114 billion in AUM1 across a diverse range of strategies including private real estate, private infrastructure, liquid real assets and private credit.

DWS recently confirmed its strategic ambition to leverage the demand from high-net-worth individuals and family offices for access to Alternatives strategies, including real estate, infrastructure and private credit.

The partnership enables US-based wealth managers to access DWS’s global Alternative Investment products through iCapital’s end-to-end technology platform that streamlines and automates the investment process, from subscriptions and capital calls to reporting.

Paul Kelly, Global Head of Alternatives at DWS, commented: “We see significant opportunity in the growing demand for alternative assets such as real estate, infrastructure and private credit from the private wealth channel globally, including bespoke opportunities that seek to match higher returns with an appropriate risk/return profile. We’re pleased to partner with iCapital to increase the availability of our Alternatives fund range in this important growth sector for DWS.”

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) with EUR 860bn of assets under management (as of 30 September 2023) aspires to be one of the world's leading asset managers. Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes as well as solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, giving strategic guidance to our investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing. We understand that, both as a corporate as well as a trusted advisor to our clients, we have a crucial role in helping to navigate the transition to a more sustainable future. With approximately 4,400 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are committed to acting on behalf of our clients and investing with their best interests at heart so that they can reach their financial goals, no matter what the future holds. With our entrepreneurial, collaborative spirit, we work every day to deliver outstanding investment results, in both good and challenging times to build the best foundation for our clients’ financial future.

About DWS Alternatives

DWS has been investing in Alternatives for more than 50 years. With over EUR 114 billion in assets under management (September 30, 2023) DWS is one of the world’s leading fiduciary Alternatives managers offering a diverse range of strategies across the alternatives spectrum including private real estate (equity and debt), private infrastructure (equity and debt), liquid real assets (real estate/infrastructure and commodity securities), private credit and sustainable investments. Leveraging our integrated platform and a network of investment specialists around the world, the business is committed to its fiduciary obligation to deliver solutions that meet the individual investment needs of governments, corporations, insurance companies, endowments, retirement plans, and private clients worldwide.

All investments involve risks, including potential loss of principal.

1 As of September 30, 2023