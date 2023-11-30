Best's Review’s Most Popular Recent Stories: Life Mutuals and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the last 90 days, Best’s Review readers have been most interested in the following stories:
- “What’s Driving the Rise in Auto Costs” examines the trends that have led to large underwriting losses in 2022.
- “Life Mutuals Are Driving Efforts to Expand Middle Market Coverage” examines AM Best data which compares the performance of property/casualty mutual insurers with stock insurers.
- “When It Comes to Insuring Electric Vehicles, It’s All About the Battery” looks at how the insurance industry is grappling with the cost difference in average repairs between electric-powered vehicles and those with combustion engines.
- “Top Global Insurance Brokers — 2023 Edition” ranks global brokers by 2022 total revenue and describes industry developments and company activity.
