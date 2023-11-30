CAIS and BNY Mellon’s Pershing Expand Collaboration to Provide Advisors Access to a Large Selection of Alts Funds with No Custody or Transaction Fees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”), a leading provider of clearing, custody and wealth management services, to introduce the CAIS Alts Experience through BNY Mellon’s Pershing. The offering provides advisors who use Pershing’s Alternative Investment Solutions through the NetX360®+ custodial platform access to over 300 alternative investment products via CAIS. These products now come with no custody or transaction fees for new and existing funds held by Pershing clients.

This evolution in the relationship speaks to CAIS and Pershing’s shared mission to help independent advisors operate more competitively and facilitate access to leading alternative investment strategies that can help strengthen and diversify their clients’ portfolios.

“ Our expanded collaboration with BNY Mellon’s Pershing creates a more seamless and cost-effective alternative investment experience for participating clients that BNY Mellon’s Pershing and CAIS serve,” said Brendan Cuddihy, Chief Operating Officer, CAIS. “ This is the latest development in our relationship, underscoring our joint commitment to supporting the independent advisor.”

The CAIS Alts Experience through BNY Mellon’s Pershing builds on CAIS and Pershing’s existing collaboration, which was first announced in 2020, to help streamline and automate advisors’ transaction processes on the CAIS platform. This relationship was expanded in 2022, when CAIS and Pershing unveiled new features, such as automated transactions and the ability to more efficiently browse, research, and allocate to alternative investments.

“ As investor and advisor demand for alternatives continues to grow, we are focused on providing the best experience we can for our clients,” said Sareena Dalla Brookshire, Chief Product Officer, BNY Mellon’s Pershing. “ This offering from CAIS is designed to help advisors transact at scale in a more cost-effective way, with the potential to positively impact outcomes for their clients.”

This announcement follows the launch of CAIS Solutions, a new SaaS platform that uses the power of CAIS technology to centralize and streamline alternative investment funds, no matter where they are sourced, to streamline the alternative investment lifecycle. CAIS Solutions was unveiled at the second annual CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, which convened over 500 independent financial advisors.

About CAIS

CAIS is the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments for independent financial advisors, empowering them to engage and transact with leading asset managers on a massive scale. CAIS delivers industry-leading technology, operational efficiency, and world-class client service throughout the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience.

CAIS provides advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also helps advisors create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

As an extension of the platform, CAIS delivers an on-demand, online learning experience, CAIS IQ, which is designed exclusively to help advisors deepen their knowledge and increase their confidence in alternative investment strategies.

Most funds listed on the CAIS Marketplace undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with the leading US custodians and reporting providers, which makes investing in alternatives simpler.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, supports over 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $25 billion in transaction volume. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About BNY Mellon’s Pershing

BNY Mellon’s Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. BNY Mellon | Pershing is uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation. Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to Pershing, or one of Pershing’s affiliates, trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle- and back-office support, data insights and business consulting. Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Pershing X, Inc. and BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow @Pershing on LinkedIn or Twitter.