Tochtech Technologies and Mediva Launch Groundbreaking Project to Enhance Seniors' Health and Safety in Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tochtech Technologies (“Tochtech”), a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities, announced today the company is partnering with Mediva Inc (“Mediva”), a healthcare consulting and service operation company and the consulting arm of Platanus Medical Corp. The partnership will launch a unique pilot project which aims to validate the use of Tochtech's Vericare remote monitoring platform to improve safety and health outcomes for seniors in Japan. Through the invaluable efforts of the Asia Pacific Foundation and the Canadian-Japanese Trade Commission Office, this groundbreaking project will be funded by the National Research Council of Canada, Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Through the pilot project, a range of non-wearable, smart sensors developed by Tochtech Technologies, will be strategically placed within seniors' homes to remotely track essential aspects of their daily lives, including activity levels, nutritional intake, sleep quality, and room temperature. This data will then be monitored by a team of dedicated medical professionals, ultimately contributing to enhanced care and medical plans for the senior population.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mediva and play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for seniors in Japan. Our Vericare remote monitoring platform has the potential to revolutionize the way we care for our elderly population, and this pilot project is a significant step toward achieving that vision," said Jessica Yang, CEO of Tochtech Technologies.

Kanoko Oishi, CEO of Mediva Inc, is equally optimistic, "Our collaboration with Tochtech Technologies is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best available senior care solutions. We believe this partnership will create a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape in Japan, ultimately benefiting seniors and their families."

One of the unique aspects of this pilot project is its commitment to fostering greater family involvement in seniors' well-being. The information gathered by the smart sensors will also be made available to the families of the seniors, empowering them to stay connected and well informed about their loved one's health and safety in real time.

“The collaboration between Tochtech and Mediva on this project is a significant advancement in senior care and healthcare, offering security and improved quality of life for seniors in Japan. By utilizing innovative smart sensors and true state-of-the-art technology, this project will address the specific needs and concerns of the elderly population while keeping their families closely connected,” said Yang.

Mediva, which stands for Medical Innovation and Value Add, is steadfast in its mission to make a substantial impact in healthcare through innovation and patient-centered care. This partnership underscores its unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors. For Tochtech Technologies, this initiative aligns perfectly with its global expansion goals, illustrating its dedication to advancing innovative solutions for the aging population worldwide.

About Tochtech Technologies:

Tochtech Technologies is a Canadian-based leading innovator in the field of remote monitoring solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities. The Vericare platform offers non-intrusive smart sensor technology to monitor and improve seniors' well-being in their own homes. www.tochtech.com

About Mediva Inc:

Mediva Inc is a healthcare consulting and service operation company, and the consulting arm of Platanus Medical Corp., a clinical group operating family doctor practices, in-home medical care services, and health screening clinics in Tokyo and Kanagawa, Japan. Mediva and Platanus were founded in 2000, by Kanoko Oishi, an ex-McKinsey partner, together with her consultant colleagues and a select group of physicians. Since 2012, Mediva has expanded its consulting services globally and is active in China, Vietnam and Myanmar. www.worldwidemediva.com

About NRC IRAP:

The National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) is a government-funded program providing financial support to innovative Canadian companies, enabling them to develop and bring their technologies to market.