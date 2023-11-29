PhoneBox and Royal Bank of Canada Partnership: An Essential Tool for Newcomers to Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to enhance mobile connectivity for newcomers in Canada, PhoneBox is excited to announce our strategic partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the nation's leading financial institutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the mobile service landscape for newcomers, aligning quality with affordability.

Since 2011, PhoneBox has been dedicated to providing accessible and budget-friendly mobile solutions. Our new partnership with RBC takes this mission a notch higher, offering exclusive mobile plan benefits specifically for RBC customers. This initiative isn't just about selling phone plans; it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of those who are newly arriving in Canada.

Connectivity is a crucial part of settling into a new country. Recognizing this, we're introducing instant eSIM activation, allowing for immediate and hassle-free connection on compatible devices. It's more than a tech feature; it’s a lifeline for staying in touch with family and friends in those critical first days and weeks in a new place.

We also understand that not everyone is ready or able to use eSIM technology. For them, we're offering free global delivery of physical SIM cards. It’s a simple yet powerful solution: Newcomers can have a Canadian number and be ready to communicate the moment they land.

This partnership between PhoneBox and RBC isn’t just a business collaboration. It’s about understanding and addressing the real, practical needs of newcomers to Canada. It's about removing barriers and providing solutions that genuinely help people navigate their new life in Canada.

We are thrilled to embark on this journey with RBC and eagerly anticipate the positive impact this will have on the newcomer community. This partnership is more than a service; it's a commitment to ensuring that every newcomer in Canada can stay connected easily and affordably.

About PhoneBox

Established in 2011, PhoneBox is a leader in providing innovative and cost-effective mobile solutions in Canada and in the USA, specializing in services for newcomers. Our focus is on meeting real-world needs with practical, customer-centric solutions.

For RBC Newcomers offering page: https://www.rbcroyalbank.com/en-ca/new-to-canada/rbc-partners-offers-services/

For company information, visit https://gophonebox.com/about-us/

For PhoneBox offers, visit https://gophonebox.com/plans/