Southampton Football Club Recaps a Decade of Fan Support With Personalised Video Powered by Idomoo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southampton Football Club’s second annual personalised video campaign was more than a season in review — it covered a full decade of games for each fan. Personalised data points included matches attended, goals seen, miles travelled and more, all seamlessly blended with video thanks to Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform.

Building on the success of their first campaign with Idomoo in 2022, Saints expanded the concept by taking a longer look back for their fans. Instead of a “season in numbers” as before, this decade in numbers highlighted the big wins and other top moments that fans were a part of, live from the stadium, over the years.

Thanks to the power of personalisation, the story changes based on who’s watching. For those who'd already renewed, the goal was to increase their sense of pride in their team. For those who hadn’t, it was to encourage them to renew. Each personalised video ended with a personal shoutout to the fan and, if relevant, a prompt to buy a Season Ticket.

“Personalised videos are proving to be invaluable when it comes to celebrating the loyalty of our fan base,” said Jack Walkling, Head of Marketing at Southampton FC. “We’re focusing on giving the recognition that fans deserve and their commitment to the club, especially after the difficulty of last season. Working alongside Idomoo, we have been able to achieve another successful campaign, highlighting a decade of devotion and helping to secure a future of support.”

Saints used a personalised GIF in the email announcing the video, increasing click-through rates by 33%. And engagement with those who saw the video was a whopping 15x higher compared to their average email engagement. Users also shared their videos across social media, boosting brand reach.

Idomoo’s groundbreaking personalised video recaps are on the rise in the entertainment industry with adoption by top brands like Ubisoft, Activision and more. Videos can even be interactive, allowing fans to pick what they want featured so they can generate their one-of-a-kind video on demand.

“A personalised highlight reel like this celebrates fans’ connection to the team, going far beyond what you can say in an email or generic announcement,” says Dotan Ginsbourg, GM of Gaming at Idomoo. “Southampton Football Club loves their fans, and that passion comes through in this video at a personal level, which is what makes it so shareable and so effective.”

