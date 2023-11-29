MANSCAPED® and Pete Davidson Take You to the Ball-Ber Shop in New Commercial for The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Take care of your pair down there with the right tools for the job. (Photo: Willie Petersen)

Experience your most customizable trim yet with The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra’s interchangeable dual-head system, specifically designed to help you achieve your ideal length and look. (Photo: Willie Petersen)

Pete Davidson and MANSCAPED® introduce a new type of “hair stylist” in hilarious commercial for The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer. (Video: MANSCAPED)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ball work is honest work. MANSCAPED®, the global leader in men’s grooming, and Brand Partner Pete Davidson today debut their latest primetime commercial highlighting the much anticipated and just-launched electric groin and body hair trimmer, The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra. The comedian and actor, armed with the right tools for the job, welcomes us to the first-ever MANSCAPED barber shop, a ball-ber shop if you will, where the trims are customizable and the experience is, well, immaculate.

“It’s not often you work with an innovative brand that welcomes your crazy ideas for a commercial – it’s one of the reasons I enjoy working with MANSCAPED,” said Pete Davidson.

“One of the standout features of The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is its dual head system that allows for maximum customization when trimming, and we wanted this commercial to bring that to life in a funny and uniquely memorable way,” added Marcelo Kertész, Chief Marketing Officer of MANSCAPED. “We figured the concept of a ball-ber shop, and certainly mention of something called The Screaming Eagle, would garner a laugh and make quite a lasting impression.”

“The Ball-Ber Shop” opens with Pete welcoming a customer into the swanky men’s grooming salon and promptly asking him to remove his pants. Pete shares how the Ball-Ber Shop came to be: with The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra and a dream. That dream, of course, was that guys could have smooth sacks with fewer risks of cuts.

We pan back to the patron who is seated in a leather salon chair and draped across the waist with a black and gold striped cape. The stylist, Enrico, asks which design the customer would like and he selects number five, The Screaming Eagle. Pete steps back into the frame to assure the slightly unnerved, but undeniably excited man that he’s in good hands with the stylist and The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra with its interchangeable dual-head system, SkinSafe™ technology*, and waterproof** design.

When Enrico finishes his handywork, he holds up a mirror in between the customer’s raised legs and is met with nods of approval and his exclamation that “them balls is immaculate”. Pete chimes in once more to remind us that “ball work is honest work”, lest we forget.

Launched today, this hilarious Pete Davidson x MANSCAPED commercial is available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.

This production came to life on behalf of the team at MANSCAPED®:

Founder & Product Creator (CEO): Paul Tran

CMO: Marcelo Kertész

SVP, Global Omnichannel Marketing: Ryan Fiore

VP, Marketing: Joey Kovac

VP, Integrated Creative: Henry Arlander

Executive Creative Director: Charlie Wolff

Executive Producer: Keith Cecere

Director, Global Marketing: Jessica Carlson

Senior Copywriter: Andrew Nackerud

Art Director: Jienne Alhaideri

Senior Producer: Ayana Barber

Post Supervisor: Greg Brecher

Graphic Designer: Edgar Mendez

Animation: Ryan Sabo

Project Manager: Monica Lim

In collaboration with:

Writer/comedian: Dave Sirus

Contributing partners included: Production company Broken Land, director Judah Miller, editor Dan Hurwitz, and photographer Willie Petersen.

* SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

