Leading Financial Services Organization Selects Spirent for Test Lab Automation and Modernization

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced it has signed an agreement with a leading financial services organization to modernize and automate its global network of test laboratories. The project, which sees Spirent design, install, and configure the new testing infrastructure, will commence in December 2023 and bring immediate benefits to the customer.

Manual methods for testing enterprise networks are no longer viable because of the speed and frequency at which increasingly disaggregated networks need to be updated. By automating its test lab capabilities with Spirent’s solution and services, this world-leading retail and investment bank will be able to significantly accelerate delivery of new products, version upgrades, and services to its customers, while ensuring strict compliance and benefitting from major productivity gains and cost savings.

“We are delighted to confirm receipt of this important strategic order,” said Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, Spirent Communications. “It provides a proof point of our drive to leverage our world-leading Velocity test and automation solutions into a new set of customers with complex network environments they are struggling to test and validate manually.”

The Spirent solution will be utilized to automate over 6,250 test procedures, with the customer’s central test lab being the first location to adopt the new test infrastructure. Currently, it can take large organizations months or even years to fully complete a test procedure from design and execution to analysis of test results. With Spirent’s test automation solution and services, this time is reduced to a matter of hours, with productivity gains expected to exceed upwards of 75%.

Spirent recently added to its Velocity Automation Portfolio with the acquisition of the Test Lab Automation business of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, Inc., adding physical layer switching capabilities, critical to configuration and connectivity in automated labs. By fully automating a test lab with Spirent solutions, organizations can test devices, applications, and services faster and around the clock in a continuous integration/continuous delivery/continuous testing (CI/CD/CT) model from anywhere in the world. This greatly improves the cycle time of test procedures and utilization of lab assets, dramatically increasing efficiency, speed, and performance.

“Enterprises recognize that they must modernize and automate their test labs to meet the challenge of increasingly complex and constantly changing networks,” said Updyke. “This new Financial Services sector contract win shows how we are able to offer customers comprehensive solutions and differentiated services that we believe align well with our telco and enterprise customers’ current focus on efficiency and cost savings.”

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.