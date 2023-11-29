Franklin Sports Announces a Multi-Year Agreement with Pro Volleyball Federation, Naming the Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball the Exclusive Volleyball of the League

STOUGHTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Sports, a leading manufacturer in the sporting goods industry, announced today a multi-year agreement with Pro Volleyball Federation, North America’s premier women’s professional volleyball league. As part of the partnership, Franklin’s newly designed REAL Pro Volleyball will become the exclusive volleyball of the League.

The partnership between Franklin Sports and Pro Volleyball Federation comes at the perfect time. Both organizations share a collective goal and commitment of bringing the highest level of women’s professional volleyball to the United States. In teaming up, Franklin and the League will shine a light on the first real opportunity for women to play professional volleyball in North America at a major league level. To that end, the Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball was designed for Pro Volleyball Federation to rival any other ball played in any other league in the world.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Pro Volleyball Federation and to have Franklin’s REAL Pro Volleyball designated as the exclusive volleyball of the federation. This collaboration milestone highlights our commitment to innovation and quality, aligning with Pro Volleyball Federation’s vision for the sport’s future growth,” said Adam Franklin, President of Franklin Sports. “The REAL Pro Volleyball is not just a ball; it represents our shared dedication to empowering the players. We are beyond thrilled to be a part of Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural season and working together to shape a new era in women’s volleyball.”

Designed specifically for Pro Volleyball Federation, the Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball is renowned for its innovative and cutting-edge features including a distinctive cover material, a 12-panel design, and an innovative wave surface texture. The ball’s embossed cover and precisely balanced construction play a pivotal role in ball tracking, assisting in generating consistent float and spin through the air while ensuring a seamless experience for players. The cover material, pattern, and surface texture are meticulously crafted to enhance touch, providing superior ball control and making it conducive to high-intensity performance. The ball is designed to meet all Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) size and weight requirements and has passed all performance standards. This guarantees that players at all levels, from amateur enthusiasts to professional athletes, can rely on the Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball for quality and performance during play.

“We always aimed to be able to design and produce our own ball for Pro Volleyball Federation that would stand up to any other ball in the world, and our partners at Franklin have helped us accomplish that goal,” said Dave Whinham, co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. “From the start Franklin expressed a desire to disrupt the status quo in the volleyball space and become a real leader in the production and development of the highest quality volleyballs. That commitment to excellence, and its desire to disrupt, made Franklin the perfect partner in developing this new ball for our League.”

Franklin also manufactures licensed products for Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, and USA Pickleball.

Seven teams for the inaugural season will compete, with squads in Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Las Vegas, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego. Two additional markets (Dallas and Kansas City) have already been announced for 2025. Overall, the League will be showcased in three different time zones in the United States in season one. Matches will take place on 67 different dates between January and May 2024 as opponents will be competing every day of the week.

Franklin Sports will have prominent visibility on the court in all Pro Volleyball Federation arenas, inclusion during games and commercials, along with dedicated Franklin product exhibits showcasing fan favorites and participating in League contests and sweepstakes. The Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball will be on display for the first time at the American Volleyball Coaches Association Convention (AVCA) in Tampa, Florida from December 14-17th. The ball will officially debut on the court for Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural match between the Atlanta Vibe and Omaha Supernovas at CHI Center on January 24, 2024, at 8pm EST.

As a valuable league partner, Franklin Sports will collaborate with Pro Volleyball Federation on growth initiatives for the sport that seek to drive participation in volleyball nationwide. Support of the numerous camps and clinics organized by each League franchise throughout the year will be integral to this grassroots development.

For more information about the Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball, please visit franklinsports.com/elite-pro-volleyball. Photography assets can be found here. To learn more about Pro Volleyball Federation, visit provolleyball.com.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, USA Pickleball, Pro Volleyball Federation and Hasbro’s Nerf brand including the leagues’ youth participation programs. Franklin also works with hundreds of elite athletes through sports equipment and apparel collaborations. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level – has made it one of the perennial leaders in the industry. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. Driven by Franklin’s passion to get people moving, playing, and competing, the Franklin mission is to bring sports to life for athletes of all ages. Whether designing a product for a World Series MVP or a child enjoying their first swings of the bat, Franklin Sports is dedicated to making sports inspiring, fun and accessible for all. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com or follow Franklin on Instagram @franklinsports, @franklinsportseqp, and @franklinpickleball, Facebook, and Twitter @franklinsports.

About Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation is REAL PRO VOLLEYBALL and the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America. Pro Volleyball Federation will begin play in January 2024 with world class players and coaches, including some of America’s greatest volleyball players and elite players from around the world. Our entire focus is on ensuring that our level and quality of play, our treatment of players, the quality of our event presentations, and our day-to-day fan experience is world class and the very best offered in North America. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.