Mirador Rolls Out Latest Upgrade to its “RELI” Alternative Investment Data Management Offering

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirador, Inc., the wealth management industry’s leading technology-enabled service provider for consolidated financial reporting and offline data management (ODM), today announced that it has now added Alkymi’s wealth management-specific machine learning capabilities to its AI/ML-enabled proprietary data processing platform.

The addition of Alkymi to Mirador’s proprietary alternative investment data processing platform called RELI (Retrieve, Extract, Label, Ingest) bolsters both the quality and speed at which Mirador can process alternative investment statements. Combined with its human-centric approach, Mirador’s RELI delivers capabilities to accurately and efficiently process significant volumes of alternative investment documents for some of the largest financial institutions.

“Adding Alkymi’s market-leading capabilities to our AI/ML-enabled proprietary data processing platform in concert with our human-centric service approach, will continue to increase the timeliness of alternative data delivery to our clients”, said Mike Pakula, Mirador’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Pakula further added that Mirador’s approach to leveraging best-of-breed technologies like Alkymi in a modular fashion has enabled the eight-year-old company’s straight-through processing to outpace others that have adopted proprietary-based solutions. Mirador has been tracking and reporting on “alts” since its founding in 2015.

“We are excited to work with Mirador as they continue to enhance their RELI offering to their clients,” says Harald Collet, CEO of Alkymi. “Alkymi has been laser-focused on utilizing the latest AI/ML technology to create proprietary data sets from unstructured financial documents that can be used to power better reporting and decision making, and this partnership is another example of how that data can transform investment strategies.”

“Mirador’s promise is to deliver ‘exquisite service’ to every one of its clients,” said Mirador’s CEO and President, Joe Larizza. “And we believe that is best met through our approach as a ‘technology offering, wrapped in a service model’.” He highlighted that their multi-model document processing chassis, RELI, is a significant component to their operations given the volume of alternative investments Mirador processes.

About Mirador, Inc

Mirador, Inc. was founded in 2015 with one employee, one client, and one idea–to serve those who serve significant wealth. Mirador’s leadership and employee roster is comprised of wealth management and technology experts drawn from family offices and wealth management firms and is focused on delivering an array of services specifically developed for advisors to U/HNW investors. Services include consolidated financial reporting, private investment support, offline and alternative investment data management, K-1 document management, and compensation management for wealth management firms. The company also has a technology consulting team offering bespoke wealth technology solutions in an ever-evolving landscape.

In addition to its headquarters in Stamford, CT, Mirador, has offices in Chicago, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City, and internationally in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin and currently employs more than 180 people. The firm supports the requirements of clients throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.mirador.com.

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the business system for financial services firms to unlock their unstructured data utilizing the most advanced machine learning and AI technology. Alkymi helps leading firms like Interactive Brokers, SimCorp, and Strategic Investment Group accelerate decision making by giving them the tools to understand, transform and leverage critical data found in emails and documents. For more information, visit www.alkymi.io.