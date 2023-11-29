AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of the members of Government Employees Group (GEICO) (Chevy Chase, MD). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional) of the immediate parent holding company, GEICO Corporation (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect GEICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect GEICO’s robust capitalization, historical track record of operating profitability, brand name recognition and preeminent national market position in the personal automobile insurance segment. The group has reported strong capital growth over the long term largely driven by capital appreciation and operating earnings. The group’s surplus declined at year-end 2022, driven primarily by unrealized capital losses stemming from the volatility in the equity markets, as well as deteriorating underwriting results driven by the impact of increased claims severity due to supply chain and inflationary issues. These began to accelerate in the second half of 2021, and continued through 2022. However, the group’s surplus position rebounded through second-quarter 2023, driven primarily by capital gains and net operating earnings. The favorable trend is expected to continue for the remainder of 2023. Management has taken steps to improve the group’s underwriting results by implementing multiple initiatives namely rate increases. GEICO’s operating results reflect a considerable underwriting expense advantage, driven by its direct business model. In addition, the group continues to produce generally favorable loss experience while benefiting from a steady stream of investment income and historical capital gains in its investment portfolio. The group’s investment portfolio is managed actively in conjunction with its ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRKa and BRKb].

Furthermore, the ratings continue to benefit from explicit support provided by GEICO Corporation’s parent company, National Indemnity Company, as well as implicit support from Berkshire. Berkshire’s financial profile included approximately $550 billion of stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2023, and the organization has a long history of strong profitability. Moreover, GEICO Corporation maintains minimal financial leverage and sufficient cash flows to fund fixed charges.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aaa” (Exceptional) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Government Employees Group:

Government Employees Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Advantage Insurance Company

GEICO Choice Insurance Company

GEICO Secure Insurance Company

GEICO Marine Insurance Company

GEICO Texas County Mutual Insurance Company

GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company

