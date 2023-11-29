White River Energy Corp Engages Truuli Environmental for Carbon Emission Reduction Engagement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White River Energy Corp (“White River” or “The Company”) (OTCQB: WTRV), a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on approximately 34,000 cumulative acres of oil and gas mineral leases in the U.S. Gulf Basin, has engaged Truuli Environmental Inc. (“Truuli”) to utilize Truuli’s decarbonization as a service (“DAAS”) process to reduce the Company’s carbon emissions. Pursuant to the engagement, Truuli will assess White River’s carbon footprint and its impact on the Company’s core business of oil and gas exploration and production. Truuli will develop and implement an emissions reduction plan and identify the generation of carbon and other eligible tax credits for White River. White River expects to achieve carbon-neutral status by the conclusion of this engagement.

“White River is extremely excited to be working with Truuli on this important strategic engagement for our Company,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of White River. “Our country is still highly dependent on petroleum and petroleum byproducts, so White River intends to continue to meet a portion of that demand but in a carbon-neutral manner going forward as a part of our Company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) initiatives.”

“We were extremely impressed with White River’s strategic plan to grow its company by first achieving carbon-neutral status and ultimately achieving carbon-zero status,” stated Livio Stan, Chief Executive Officer of Truuli. “There are significant environmental regulations on the horizon for energy companies, so Truuli plans to put White River ahead of its competition through our engagement.”

“As part of this engagement, we plan to develop a new White River green energy line of business which will be commenced by working with Truuli to develop measurable and verifiable decarbonization attributes in the form of carbon credits and carbon offsets that can be used to offset certain carbon-generating activities or monetized through various carbon attribute trading markets,” stated Jay Puchir, Chief Financial Officer of White River.

About White River Energy Corp

White River Energy Corp is a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 34,000 cumulative acres of oil and gas mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

