Case Study: How United Pacific Continuously Improves Efficiency and Revenue Alongside Otter

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otter:

Background:

It’s no secret that food delivery has skyrocketed over the past few years, pushing restaurants and convenience stores to transform their business models to keep pace with shifts in customer behaviors. For United Pacific, the need to digitize became urgent in 2020. “When COVID hit, our storefronts were listed on DoorDash, but we weren’t taking advantage of any other online-ordering channels. In order to keep our convenience stores performing, we knew we needed to digitize. But we weren’t entirely sure where to start,” -Travis White, Division Manager, United Pacific

Partnership overview:

United Pacific partnered with Otter to take advantage of all the digital ordering channels without having to manage the chaos that comes along with a massive digital shift. The Otter team got them set-up on new online-ordering channels plus Otter’s Order Management solution, so they could manage all those new, cross-platform orders from one place. At the beginning of the partnership, Otter was present in 50 of United Pacific’s locations, and after 6 months of working together, the results spoke for themselves. United Pacific’s Weekly orders had increased by 44%, while order errors had decreased by 74%.

Current state:

Since 2020, the Otter & United Pacific partnership has grown significantly. Today, United Pacific uses Otter’s Order Manager, Menu Manager, and Analytics in 351 of their locations nationwide.

Results:

Since partnering with Otter, United Pacific has experienced…

74% decrease in order issues

25% decrease in canceled orders

44% increase in weekly orders

22% increase in average basket size

United Pacific uses Otter’s Order Manager to improve their operational efficiency by automatically accepting & printing orders from all platforms, and aggregating those orders into a single place. With help from Order Manager’s Auto-accept feature, United Pacific was able to increase orders while decreasing order issues and canceled orders, leading to a 25% decrease in canceled orders and an increase of +448 orders per week.

In addition to the Order Management solution, United Pacific also takes advantage of Otter’s Menu Manager to automatically sync & manage menus across platforms and locations, and mark items unavailable in real-time. Since perfecting their menus across locations & platforms with Menu Management, United Pacific has seen a 22% increase in average basket size.

Reflecting back & looking ahead:

“This partnership has allowed us to effectively grow and manage our delivery business by enabling us to aggregate all of the delivery partners into a single platform.” - Travis White, Division Manager, United Pacific

“It’s been a pleasure to support United Pacific’s digitization of their business. Their constant commitment to keeping up with their customers' needs is impressive, and I look forward to continued growth alongside them.” - Christine Norton, Head of Sales, Otter