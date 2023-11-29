Camallergy and OnDosis Announce a Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Food Allergy Treatment

CAMBRIDGE, England & GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camallergy, a pioneer in developing oral immunotherapy treatments for food allergies, and OnDosis, a leader in intelligent dosing of oral solid medicines, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration.

This partnership is set to transform the way food allergies (including peanut allergy) are treated, combining Camallergy's innovative therapies with OnDosis' cutting-edge Dosage Manager device technology. The drug-device combination aims to address the challenges physicians face in offering oral immunotherapy, making the treatment more accessible for patients.

A new era in oral immunotherapy

Oral immunotherapy (OIT) is a proven technique to retrain the body's immune system to tolerate food allergens. It works by taking regular oral doses of the allergen, which start low and build gradually towards a maintenance dose.

OnDosis brings a novel electromechanical Dosage Manager to this collaboration, replacing traditional pull-apart capsules during the ‘up-dosing’ phase. This dosing device delivers precise doses from allergen cartridges, allowing for tiny, controlled dose increments.

Revolutionizing treatment and reducing burden

The collaboration between Camallergy and OnDosis aims to dramatically reduce the treatment burden associated with traditional oral immunotherapy. By enabling tiny, controlled dose increases, patients can eliminate the need for frequent clinic visits. Instead, the idea is for the smaller dose increments to be taken at home.

A blend of efficacy and convenience

At-home up-dosing aims to combine the efficacy of OIT with the convenience of other immunotherapy approaches (such as epicutaneous and sublingual).

Eliminating the need for up-dosing visits frees up significant time for both patients and doctors, addressing the major barrier in the uptake of OIT. It could even make the treatment suitable for adults, a customer segment currently out of reach of licensed peanut OIT.

“The extra convenience will be a big selling point” said Professor Matthew Greenhawt, MD, University of Colorado School of Medicine. “Logistics in oral immunotherapy is a huge detriment, and a barrier to adoption. Moving to at-home up-dosing will bring innumerable advantages.”

Personalised treatment

The partnership prioritizes individual patient needs, offering tailored treatments. Our patient-centric approach aims to smooth the treatment experience, providing a more comfortable and efficient path to desensitization.

Next steps

Camallergy is currently in discussions with regulatory authorities including the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in preparation for clinical trials for peanut allergy in the UK and abroad.

CEO statements

Sherden Timmins, CEO of Camallergy: "This partnership with OnDosis represents a pivotal moment in our mission to tackle food allergies. By integrating our expertise in oral immunotherapy with OnDosis' cutting-edge electromechanical dosing technology, we are uniquely placed to make oral immunotherapy practical and economically viable for both patients and physicians."

Martin Olovsson, CEO of OnDosis: "Collaborating with Camallergy allows us to bring our vision of precision medicine to a critical area of need. Our Dosage Manager device technology, combined with Camallergy's innovative therapies, promises to transform the landscape of food allergy treatment, aiming to make it safer and more accessible for millions worldwide."

About Camallergy

Camallergy (Cambridge Allergy Ltd) is a biopharmaceutical company spun out from Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Cambridge, UK. The company develops innovative, patient-centric treatments based on oral immunotherapy to address the tens of millions of patients worldwide living with food allergies.

www.camallergy.com

About OnDosis

A Swedish Life science company that will revolutionize the way patients take their medicines. The idea is to deliver the perfect dosage—individualized, intuitive, and intelligent—in a form that is easier to consume. OnDosis has developed a proprietary technology platform that centers around a connected handheld device that delivers customized and easily adjusted doses of oral medicines and enables integration of digital technologies. By combining traditional drug-based treatments with digital therapeutics, OnDosis strives to fulfill its purpose: to ensure that patients get exactly the medicine they need, so they can live the lives they deserve.

www.ondosis.com

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements about current expectations regarding future events, including the development and potential commercialisation of product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The safety and efficacy of the Camallergy’s treatments are subject to confirmation in phase 3 clinical trials. They are investigational and not yet approved by regulatory agencies.