Ryan Seacrest and iHeartMedia Extend Relationship Through 2027

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia announced today that it has extended its contract with Ryan Seacrest, the nationally-celebrated media and entertainment entrepreneur, radio personality, television host and producer, and philanthropist. The contract now runs through December 31, 2027, extending the successful partnership between the No. 1 audio company in America and one of the most recognized and respected names throughout the entire media and entertainment industry.

Seacrest first started his career as a teenager with iHeartMedia in Atlanta at 94.1 WSTR (FM) before going on to work in Los Angeles at 98.7, which eventually led to other radio and hosting opportunities. Since then, Seacrest has built a reputation as one of media’s most trusted voices, cultivating a genuine connection – and powerful relationships – with consumers, advertisers, and America’s biggest stars, and is a true brand ambassador for iHeartMedia.

Under the agreement, Seacrest will continue in his role as one of the core personalities across all iHeartRadio platforms, hosting and producing his #1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationally-syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.” Seacrest will also continue to work closely with both Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO, and Rich Bressler, President, COO and CFO, providing input into the company’s major initiatives and hosting several tentpole events, including the iconic two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival; Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert with today’s top artists performing their #1 hits; and more.

“ iHeartMedia has been my home since my teenage years, and I’m honored to continue to work together to find new and innovative ways to connect with our listeners,” said Seacrest. “ Thank you to Bob and Rich and the extended iHeartMedia family for the continued support, and a special thank you to my on-air crew, the best team in radio, for making the show fun and seamless every day.”

“ It’s an honor to once again extend our relationship with Ryan, one of our most iconic personalities who has been instrumental in growing iHeartMedia’s reach in his three-decade career with us while endlessly entertaining our audiences nationwide,” said Rich Bressler. “ Ryan is in a class of his own in the entertainment industry and we’re thrilled to have his expertise, business savvy and talent to count on for years to come.”

Seacrest’s deal was negotiated by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, and Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is an Emmy-Winning television host, radio personality, mega producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. As one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in media today, Seacrest is the host and producer of the #1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationally syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.” For 22 seasons, Seacrest has hosted television’s singing competition series, ABC’s American Idol and earned several Emmy Award nominations for his work on the show. Additionally, Seacrest continues to be the host of the annual live broadcast of “ Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” since 2005 and co-hosted and co-executive produced ABC’s award-winning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Seacrest also launched his Emmy award-winning company Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2006 and since then has been behind countless hit series including E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and its spinoffs, as well as E!’s E! Live From The Red Carpet, Netflix’s Insatiable, NBC’s Shades of Blue starring Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. Up next, Seacrest will take over as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest’s philanthropic efforts include serving as chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), which has successfully installed thirteen broadcast media centers – Seacrest Studios – in pediatric hospitals nationwide, with one more to open in Salt Lake City in December 2023. Seacrest Studios reaches an estimated 2.3 million patients and families through its programming annually.